How Did Chris Derrico Die? Deon Derrico's Brother Passed Away at the Age of 53

If you’re a fan of TLC’s Doubling Down With the Derricos, you likely know that the show shines a light on Karen and Deon Derrico and their large family of 14 children. The series follows the large family’s everyday life as they navigate the world.

The TLC series has gained a large fan base by showcasing all dynamics of family — from dealing with health issues to introducing new family members into the mix — and those folks are sending healing energy to the Derrico at this time. In case you didn’t know, Chris Derrico, the brother of Deon, passed away in 2020. And of course, fans want to know what happened.

How did Chris Derrico die?

According to Genius Celebs, the circumstances surrounding Chris’s death have yet to be disclosed to the public. In a January 27, 2020, Instagram post, Deon shared the sad news about his brother’s death. “My eldest brother, Christopher “Chris” Turner, passed away suddenly today. Gone but never forgotten,” Deon captioned the post with a picture of Chris.

The outlet shared that Chris was found dead in his Detroit home. However, the authorities and the Derrico family continued to be tight-lipped about his demise. Other than Chris being Deon’s eldest brother, very little is known about his life. Meaww shared that, like Deon, Chris was a real estate investor. So, it’s safe to say that he preferred to live his life out of the public eye.

‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ viewers may get more insight about Chris, thanks to his alleged son, Amani.

Spoiler alert: This section contains spoilers for Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4. Unfortunately, fans of Doubling Down With the Derricos never got the opportunity to see Chris on-screen. However, fans may be able to get more insight about Chris, the relationship he had with Deon, and a new family member in the series. In the Season 4 trailer, Deon and Karen get a surprising voicemail from a young man named Amani, who alleges that Chris may be his father.

“My name is Amani. Your brother Chris could possibly be my dad,” the young man said as the camera panned to a photo of Chris in the Derrico family home. Deon shares that Chris’s passing impacted the family in a major way. “My brother’s passing was hard, especially for GG,” Deon says in a confessional.

While GG and Deon are looking at family photos of Deon and Chris when they were younger, she shares her sentiments about his passing. “I feel that I failed him in so many areas,” GG says to Deon. In a confessional, GG shares that “meeting Amani has given [her] a new purpose.”

Gigi and Deon later have a video call with Amani where she expresses her interest in possibly doing a DNA test to confirm if Amani is indeed Chris’s son, and Amani agrees. “If this young man is not family, it’s going to be devastating for her,” Deon says in a confessional.