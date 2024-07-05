Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Doubling Down with the Derricos Doubling Down With A New Start: What Is Karen Derrico's Net Worth? Now that Karen and Deon are focused on co-parenting, some wonder about the financial shifts that will occur, especially considering all their kids. By Sheridan Singleton Jul. 5 2024, Published 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Fans of Doubling Down With the Derricos are still reeling from the sudden news of the demise of Deon Derrico and Karen Derrico's marriage. The couple, with all 14 of their children in tow, first hit TV screens in 2020 on the TLC series, and since then, people have been fascinated by their relationship with each other and their kids. Now that Karen and Deon are focused on co-parenting, some wonder about the financial shifts that will occur.

Karen and Deon met in 2002 and bonded over their desires to have a large family. They got married in 2005 and had their eldest child, Darian, the same year. In the years that followed, they had another child, two sets of twins, a set of quintuplets, and triplets. With a household that large, a high income is a necessity, and having a show on TLC can certainly boost a family's income. Now that they have decided to end their marriage, what is Karen Derrico's net worth?

Source: TLC

What is Karen Derrico's net worth now that she and husband Deon have split?

Karen's net worth is merged with her ex-husband Deon's. As a married couple, their net worth was $6 million dollars. Now that they've split, not much is known about how their assets will be divided. According to legal documents from their divorce that TMZ obtained, Deon will be paying $1,116 per child in child support each month, while Karen is in charge of their medical insurance. With 13 kids still under the age of 18, Deon will be paying roughly $14,500 in child support per month.

Karen Derrico TV personality and public speaker Net worth: $6 million Karen Derrico is a TV personality and public speaker best known for the TLC reality series Doubling Down with the Derricos. Her current net worth is shared with her now ex-husband, Deon Derrico. Birth date: Feb. 26, 1980 Birthplace: Kingstree, S.C. Marriage: Deon Derrico (2005 - 2024) Children: Darian, Derrick, Dallas, Denver, Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, Dariz, Diez, Dior, Dawsyn, De'Aren, and Dyver

Source: TLC

Karen Derrico is focused on her future, and that includes traveling and doing speaking engagements.

When Doubling Down With the Derricos first began, Karen was a stay-at-home mom. Now, with the children being old enough to travel and with the divorce finalized, Karen is exploring new opportunities.