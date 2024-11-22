Home > Entertainment > Music Rumors Are Swirling That Diddy's Bodyguard Uncle Ron Died of Pneumonia Uncle Ron died in September, but it's unclear whether that had anything to do with Diddy. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 22 2024, 10:29 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@official_uncle_ron

With Diddy in prison following his arrest on a variety of assault and trafficking charges, he no longer has much need for bodyguards. In his former life as a hip hop mogul, though, he appears to have employed several bodyguards, and now, rumors are swirling online about one of those bodyguards.

The rumors are focused on a bodyguard named Ron Smith, and there continues to be a swirl of speculation around him. Many want to know whether anything happened to Ron, who was also known as Uncle Ron. Here's what we know about the rumors surrounding him.

What happened to Diddy's bodyguard Uncle Ron?

Rumors are currently flying around the internet suggesting that Uncle Ron died of pneumonia. These rumors further suggest that a number of people in Diddy's inner circle have met their end this way, hinting at the possibility that someone in Diddy's orbit is trying to clean house. Uncle Ron, a TikTok personality with ties to Diddy, did die in September of 2024, but there is no evidence of foul play in relation to his death.

In a video prior to his death, though, Uncle Ron suggested that Jay-Z and Diddy conspired in some way to kill Biggie Smalls, who was supposed to be one of Diddy's closest friends. "Jay-Z and Diddy wanted Biggie killed bottom line … here’s a man [Biggie] that wanted to leave Bad Boy [Records]. He wanted to do his own thing. He mentioned several times that he was tired of being used and abused, that he was bigger than Bad Boy himself," Uncle Ron said in a video.

"Jay-Z wanted him out of the industry, period," he continued. "It's all business folks." It's unclear whether this video features any insider knowledge or is more based in Uncle Ron's own speculation, but many are drawing a connection between this video and his death, suggesting that he was killed because he was beginning to open his mouth and implicate powerful people.

It's easy to see conspiracy everywhere.

Around Diddy, in particular, it's easy to see a massive conspiracy, in part because he was such a prominent person and was engaged in disgusting behavior for much of his career. And, while we can't rule out the possibility, that Jay-Z or someone around him had both Biggie Smalls and Uncle Ron killed, it's also possible that Uncle Ron really did just die of pneumonia, and that he might not have been carrying any grand secrets.

It's important to remember that, while Diddy's crimes may have been an open secret, he is being held accountable for them now. It's certainly possible that some broader conspiracy is at work that's designed to protect other people, but there's no real evidence for one beyond the speculation of people online.