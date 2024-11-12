Home > Human Interest Tanea Wallace Hinted at Seeing Children Dressed as Harajuku Barbies at a Diddy Party "People were trying to hide what they were doing." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 12 2024, 2:56 p.m. ET Source: Tubi (video still)

Since Sean "Diddy" Combs's arrest in September 2024, an avalanche of disturbing stories and accusations have surfaced. Some are obviously more upsetting than others, but all of them contribute to a more complete picture of who the former CEO of Bad Boy Records could actually be.

It seems as if new lawsuits are popping up every week as Combs awaits his trial, which is scheduled for May 5, 2025. Peppered among the legal issues are rumors and stories being told by former partygoers who claimed to have witnessed truly disturbing things at the Diddy Freak Off Parties. One of these comes from Tanea Wallace, an aspiring singer who alleges that she saw kids dressed as Harajuku Barbies at one of these gatherings. Here's what we know.

Diddy parties allegedly had kids dressed as Harajuku Barbies.

In a TMZ documentary titled TMZ Presents The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak Offs, Wallace opened up about a Diddy party she attended in 2018 that was still going strong at 7:00 a.m. She told TMZ founder Harvey Levin that many of the guests were in various states of undress, most of them were drinking or doing drugs, and all of them were having a great time. This included Combs, who she said at one point was openly pleasuring himself in the backyard.

Wallace estimated there were about 100 partygoers, some of whom were celebrities. She referenced a famous rapper that "we all knew" but refused to name him. She definitely felt uncomfortable which was made worse when Wallace noticed something very strange. While inside Combs's house in one of his rooms, Wallace noticed a group of what she thought were little people standing in a corner. "People were trying to hide what they were doing," she told Levin.

A bunch of attendees were huddled around these little people, almost as if they were attempting to shield them from the rest of the party. Wallace then suggests these weren't actually little people, but possibly children. "I don't want to say too much," she said, "but use your common sense." She then went on to say that they were dressed as Harajuku Barbies, complete with red lipstick, looking "sexy and cute."

Ray J., R&B singer and former friend of Diddy's, says he's never been to a Freak Off.

Ray J., who was propelled to infamy after a sex tape he made with Kim Kardashian was leaked, appeared in the documentary as well. As a former friend of Combs's, it stands to reason he would have attended his fair share of Freak Off parties. He told Levin "I've never been to any Freak Off, with any of my friends."