Dr. Nicole Isn't on Season 4 of 'Put a Ring on It' — Here's What Happened

OWN's Put a Ring on It isn’t exactly your normal dating reality show. Dr. Nicole LaBeach also isn’t your normal psychotherapist. While it's true that she is an expert in the field, to fans she is so much more. Dr. Nicole is the love guru that everyone needs.

The show is a nine-week experiment that puts long-term couples’ commitment to the test. By dating other lovers who are in their own seemingly dead-end relationship, they discover if they’re truly ready to get engaged. This was all great until our hearts were the ones getting broken because Dr. Nicole left the show!

So, why did Dr. Nicole leave 'Put a Ring on It?'

Dr. Nicole is a career woman and the show was just one aspect of her professional life. Not only is Dr. Nicole the go-to love expert, but she’s also an author and well-known public speaker. Her advice helps to guide many people in their love lives, not just the contestants on the show.

She’s actually been in the industry for 25 years! The show was just one stop on the way to her continued success. It was time for her to move on to something bigger and better.

So, what’s Dr. Nicole up to now?

It breaks our hearts to see her leave, but she’s still got a lot going on. Plus, she’s still helping couples out which is the most important part. Dr. Nicole’s work expands beyond couples. She’s now helping motivate women to live more fulfilled professional and personal lives. Teaming up with Crystal Khalil, Dr. Nicole launched their company — Sister Diamonds LLC.

You are an overcomer who will go through whatever you need to go through for those you love. But, do you do the same… for you?

Sis, you need to start showing up for yourself!

Join us this Saturday at Woman Unlimited Live, it is time to focus on you. 💎https://t.co/RWNQC0JlKn pic.twitter.com/fvZvSz5CNt — Crystal Khalil (@crystalskybell) October 6, 2022

Crystal has a background in corporate America and is a powerful personal coach. Together the duo mentors women who are looking to empower themselves. Their approach to unleashing your potential is well-rounded and balanced. It tackles both business and personal issues and setbacks.

Crystal and Dr. Nicole appear on TV, at coaching events, and are oftentimes keynote speakers at conferences. They’re also known for their huge virtual events: Women Unlimited Live. All this to say: if you want to learn from Dr. Nicole some more and potentially meet her — you have a chance.

Is 'Put a Ring on It' still airing?

Yes! Even with Dr. Nicole’s absence, the show goes on. Put a Ring on It is an Oprah Winfrey Network show that current is available on most cable providers. You can also stream the show on various apps and streaming services. This includes the Discovery+ app.

So, this season surely has a new feeling surrounding it between the new host and a whole new cast of couples. It’s almost like we’re starting back at the beginning and seeing where it will all go. You can stream for free straight off the OWN app or website, making the show super easy to binge. Season 4 started airing in March 2023 with a new host. Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson has taken over the host role on the show.