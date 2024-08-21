Home > FYI What Happened to Dragoneer of Fur Affinity? The Platform's Owner Died Just Weeks Before Hacking Drama Dragoneer had been suffering a mysterious medical issue leading up to his death. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 21 2024, 4:57 p.m. ET Source: x/@dragoneer

On Aug. 20, 2024, popular furry art platform Fur Affinity was the subject of a major hacking scheme which, as of this writing, has still yet to be resolved. Users followed along overnight as the website's owners fought to retain control of the domain — as well as Fur Affinity's official social media pages. Speculation suggests that the site was targeted as part of a phishing scam, with hackers trying to redirect the site's URL to a page designed to steal visitors' information.

While the hacking issue will hopefully be resolved soon, it isn't the only major devastation that Fur Affinity has faced in the last month. In early August, it was announced that the platform's long-time backer and owner as of 2021, known as Dragoneer, had died. The creator was immensely popular in the furry community, and their passing has left many reeling. What happened to Dragoneer?

What happened to Dragoneer of Fur Affinity? His cause of death is being speculated.

Dragoneer's death was officially announced on the Fur Affinity website, which is currently down due to the hacking situation. While no official cause of death was shared with the public, fans are speculating that the creator's passing was due to the medical issues that they had been facing — in particular, issues with their lungs.

Based on social media posts it seemed that Dragoneer himself didn't know what was going on inside his lungs: "The amount of nodules inside the lungs was f--king terrifying," he said of his CT scans after a doctor's visit on July 30 of this year. "I wasn't scared of what I had until I saw that, but ... seeing that ... changed something in me."

When asked if they had tried to get a second opinion, Dragoneer said, "The only way to determine what's growing in my lungs is to take a sample, and there's really only one way to do that. This isn't the kind of thing they can really do a second opinion on, because in order to find out what it is, they have to go in."