Home > FYI Snapchat's Mysterious X Icon: What It Signifies and How to Remove It Snapchat's X feature is causing some commotion online, but the feature is more helpful than some may think. By D.M. Published Aug. 20 2024, 3:54 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you are a veteran user of Snapchat, or if you just stumbled upon the social media app, you might be a bit confused. The social media app known for its disappearing messages and playful filters has captivated millions of users worldwide since its launch in 2011. Unlike traditional social media platforms, Snapchat emphasizes real-time communication, with a twist: Most of the content shared on Snapchat is designed to disappear after being viewed.

Article continues below advertisement

The core feature of Snapchat is the "Snap," which can be a photo or video captured using the app's camera. Users can enhance their Snaps with text, drawings, stickers, and filters before sending them to friends or adding them to their "Story," a collection of Snaps viewable for 24 hours. Once a Snap is viewed and disappears, it cannot be viewed again unless it’s part of a Story. Now, there is a new ‘X’ feature that confuses even the most seasoned Snapchatters. Here’s what Snapchat’s X means for app users.

Article continues below advertisement

Snapchat’s X feature is there to help users.

Snapchat’s unique combination of disappearing messages, creative tools, and real-time interaction has made it a popular choice for users. Now, a new feature is set to give netizens even more control over their app experience. In 2024, users began noticing an X next to certain names on the platform. And while the feature initially sparked concern, it has ultimately proven to be a way to identify your friends on the app.

The X icon simply indicates that you are not friends with the person whose name it appears next to. It may also show up if someone has unfriended you or if their friend request to you is still pending. Users will typically see this icon in the chat section, where all your conversations are listed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

To remove the X icon on Snapchat, you can either block the person, which will delete the icon along with the entire chat, or you can add the person as a friend. The X icon typically appears when you are not friends with someone or when a friend request is still pending. By adding the person to your friend list, the icon will disappear and be replaced by a camera icon once they accept your request.

Snapchat users have confused the X with another feature.

Source: Getty Images