'Swamp People' Viewers Notice Scars on Dusty Crum's Leg — What Happened?

Anyone with a deep affinity for reptiles and hunting is likely familiar with Swamp People's Dusty Crum. The 42-year-old is a notable reptile hunter, specializing in python hunting. The Louisiana native has dedicated his whole life to hunting pythons in Florida’s Everglades. However, he has since graduated to hunting alligators on Swamp People and proved that his tactics of hunting reign supreme.

There’s no disputing the fact that reptile hunting isn't an easy feat and many have found themselves injured in the process. And while Dusty has proven to be tough, it wasn’t a gator or python that injured the star’s leg. Did Dusty get hurt on the job? What happened to Dusty Crum’s leg and why did he take a break from Swamp People? Here’s what we know.

What happened to Dusty Crum's leg? The 'Swamp People' star got into a car accident in November 2021.

After fans watched episodes of Swamp People and saw Dusty’s scars on his leg, questions quickly arose about his well-being. Dusty went through the unimaginable, but it was an accident that left him believing that he was going to die. According to TMZ, Dusty almost lost his right leg due to a car accident on a Florida highway after his truck flipped three times on the road.

Dusty shared that the accident took place when a tire blew on the trailer he was riding shotgun in, which caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle to fishtail. The Swamp People star also shared that as the truck flipped, the window broke, which ultimately caused his leg to go out of the window. Over time, he managed to pull his leg back into the vehicle.

Dusty said that he used his shirt to stop the bleeding and stay awake to wait for the paramedics. Thankfully, Dusty was able to make it out of the accident with his life. But, his injuries were quite severe and resulted in Dusty being airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, per a GoFundMe page.

The reality TV star told the outlet that he endured five surgeries after having severe damage to his lower right leg and knee. TMZ reports that thanks to Dusty’s ordeal, he was hospitalized for nearly a month and had to undergo rehab to get back to feeling 100 percent.

In first place in the “Professional” category for the longest #python captured, the winner is Dusty Crum! The length of the python captured to win this award was 15 ft. 5 inches. #FWC2021 pic.twitter.com/BTCNn85hu0 — MyFWC (@MyFWC) August 4, 2021

Joe Waves, one of Dusty's friends, created a GoFundMe for the python hunter in hopes of taking care of his hospital bills. “Dusty is not insured and faces crushing debt to pay for his ongoing medical bills,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Any help for him and your prayers would be so greatly appreciated.

At its inception, the GoFundMe page set a goal of $20,000. Now, the goal has been reached and surpassed with over 200 donations reaching $20,290. Dusty made it a point to thank donors for their help.