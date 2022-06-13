The Tragic Truth Behind the Death of These Lifetime Stars

Lifetime’s Bring It! made its debut in 2014. Since then, Dancing Dolls 4 Life coach Dianna Williams and her troupe of mini majorettes have danced their way right into our hearts. The series went on hiatus in 2019 and viewers are dying to know what the cast is up to now.

Sadly, tragedy struck the team not once — but twice — this year.

Only months after outlets confirmed the death of Jackson, Mississippi-native Shakira Gatlin, Dianna confirmed that DD4L’s DyShea Upshaw had also passed away. But what happened to her? Here’s what we know.