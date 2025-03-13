Eddie Has a Tragic Backstory on ‘Suits LA’ Which Will Probably Be Revealed Throughout the Show 'You let them kill Eddie.' By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 13 2025, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: NBC

The legal drama Suits was a smash hit with viewers (including Prince Harry), who stuck with the show for nine seasons. It spawned a spin-off series, Pearson, that was canceled after one season. But the success of the series was re-framed in another spin-off called Suits LA, which NBC states features "the same high-stakes drama as the original, this time on the West Coast."

Article continues below advertisement

Although the show debuted on Feb. 23, 2025, fans of the series already have burning questions. Like what happened with Eddie? Here's what we know.

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Eddie on 'Suits LA'?

One of the main sources of dramatic tension in Suits LA is the relationship between one of the series' star attorneys, Ted Black, and his brother, Eddie, who has Down syndrome. Throughout the series, Ted appears to be haunted by his relationship with his sibling.

That's because, tragically, Ted reveals that his brother was killed and that his father ended up not telling him about the murder. It's an act the man said was done in order to "protect" his son. How Ted's relationship with his brother Eddie is presented in the series, however, has confused some viewers.

Article continues below advertisement

During the Suits LA premiere, it seems that Ted is still living with his brother. He can be seen talking to him in several scenes, however, unbeknownst to some, these conversations are part of an internal, intimate first-person narrative inside of Ted's psyche.

Suits to Suits LA pic.twitter.com/Itb0wpRsF9 — K. (@thatkriti) March 5, 2025 Source: X | @thatkriti

Article continues below advertisement

In a bittersweet angle through which the story is told, Ted appears to keep the memory of his brother Eddie alive and often speaks to him. Their interactions are pleasant, and Eddie presents a comforting and happy foil to some of the dark and murky references to Ted's time in New York.

The premiere also features flashback moments when Eddie comforted his brother after he was subjected to pejorative remarks from bullies. According to one of the children who teased Eddie, their father ended up leaving the family because of Eddie, but Ted assures his brother that their father's departure had "nothing to do with" him.

Article continues below advertisement

These scenes help to paint a clearer picture as to why Ted is wrestling with the idea of visiting his father on his deathbed. He still holds a grudge against his father for not informing him of his brother's murder. Ted ultimately decides to visit his dad and responds to his dad's claims that he ended up keeping Eddie's death a secret as a means of not subjecting him to any further heartache.

Ted tells his father, "After you got convicted, you told me that on your last night of freedom, all you wanted to do was spend it with me. But when that day came, you let them kill Eddie, my sweet, beautiful brother who never hurt a soul in his life, and you said you did it to protect me, but you didn’t even show up at his funeral."

Article continues below advertisement

Anyone been watching Suits LA? Because I- pic.twitter.com/G9rymeJ7ly — The Coach 🏆✨ (@CheriseCoaches) March 9, 2025 Source: X | @CheriseCoaches