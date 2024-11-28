Home > Television What Is the Can Opener for in ‘Suits’? Fans Still Wonder About Harvey and Donna's Ritual "I never joke about the can opener." By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 28 2024, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@Suits

In the world of Suits, sharp wit, legal drama, and power plays dominate every episode. Yet, for all the boardroom battles and courtroom showdowns, one question managed to captivate audiences like no other: What is the can opener for in Suits? This quirky pre-trial ritual between Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) left both viewers and their closest colleagues in the show scratching their heads.

Article continues below advertisement

Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), the curious protege, asked outright what the can opener was for, only to receive a cryptic smile and no answer. Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), equally baffled and desperate to be "in the know," fared no better.

Source: USA Network

Article continues below advertisement

The mystery was even teased during a memorable elevator scene with Harvey and Mike. After a shared high, Harvey told Mike they were going to get the can opener. When Mike questioned if he was joking, Harvey solemnly replied, "I never joke about the can opener." Just as Harvey began to explain, "What we do is — " the elevator doors closed, leaving the answer frustratingly out of reach.

For years, this running gag became as much a part of Suits lore as Harvey's killer instincts or Donna's perfect one-liners. Despite countless fan theories and speculation, the mystery of the can opener still haunts fans of the series. So, what exactly did Harvey and Donna use that can opener for? Keep reading as we dive into it.

Article continues below advertisement

What was the can opener in ‘Suits’ for?

The can opener first appeared in Season 3, Episode 6, during a flashback to Harvey and Donna’s time at the District Attorney’s Office. Turns out, they had previously used whipped cream as part of their pre-trial ritual. They, however, couldn’t look at whipped cream the same way again after one romantic night together. Still wanting a pre-trial ritual, Harvey suggested using a can opener instead.

Source: USA Network

Article continues below advertisement

The question is: What exactly did they do with the can opener? Was it part of an elaborate joke? A physical prop in a quirky tradition? A symbol of something deeper? Unfortunately, Harvey and Donna have never let the secret slip. Furthermore, creator Aaron Korsh confirmed via X (formerly Twitter) that the mystery was intentional, designed to keep fans guessing — and talking.

Fans have tons of theories on what the can opener was used for.

The Suits fandom has been buzzing with theories about the can opener since it was introduced. Some believe it was a prop Harvey used to practice his opening statements. This speculation seems plausible, especially considering a scene in Suits Season 9, Episode 9. The scene featured Donna telling Harvey he should practice his statement on her instead of using the can opener.

Article continues below advertisement

Some fans believed this was a hint at the true purpose of the can opener. Others, however, thought it was just another playful can-opener tease. Now, there are many who believe the can opener ritual is a joke with no real answer or purpose. Some believe it is a classic Harvey-and-Donna gag to mess with their co-workers. Others believe the creator of the series didn’t really plan out a purpose for the can opener and that was the joke.

Article continues below advertisement

What is interesting about the Suits fandom is how much they enjoy not knowing the truth. There has been a lot of chatter about the frustration of the dangling mystery, but most agree the real fun is not knowing. One Reddit fan summed it up perfectly: "It was so hyped up that I feel like we can’t know now. It’d be a total letdown." Another added, "I’m glad they never told us. Nothing would measure up to our imaginations."

Article continues below advertisement

The mystery still works — do fans really want the answer?

The brilliance of the can opener subplot is its simplicity. Harvey and Donna’s unspoken bond is central to their characters. The mystery of the can opener perfectly ties into the kind of relationship they have. It is their secret. It doesn’t need to make sense to anyone else.

By leaving the ritual unexplained, the show just reinforces everything Harvey and Donna’s relationship is about. Furthermore, it gave fans something to endlessly debate. Ultimately, it is this kind of genius storytelling that is the reason why Suits was so popular. The series contained so many layers to the characters that it left a lot of wiggle room for viewers to draw their own conclusions.

Article continues below advertisement

The Can Opener just wouldn't be appropriate when facing off against friends. #Suits pic.twitter.com/kJc4gYhlaI — Suits LA (@NBCSuits) September 19, 2019