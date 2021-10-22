Was Egypt Covington Really Murdered After Two Men Went to the Wrong House for Marijuana?

In June 2017, a Michigan woman Egypt Covington was found murdered in her home. For years, it was unclear who was involved, so the case remained open.

On Dateline: The Wrong Door, journalist Andrea Canning heads to Van Buren, Mich. in search of answers. During the episode, she'll speak with Egypt's parents Chuck and Tina Covington, her brother D’Wayne Turner, her boyfriend Curtis Meadows, and other key witnesses. Never-before-heard audio from the family’s private investigator will also be featured in the episode.

Keep reading to find out more about who Egypt Covington was and what happened to her.