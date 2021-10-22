Was Egypt Covington Really Murdered After Two Men Went to the Wrong House for Marijuana?By Kelly Corbett
Oct. 22 2021, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
In June 2017, a Michigan woman Egypt Covington was found murdered in her home. For years, it was unclear who was involved, so the case remained open.
On Dateline: The Wrong Door, journalist Andrea Canning heads to Van Buren, Mich. in search of answers. During the episode, she'll speak with Egypt's parents Chuck and Tina Covington, her brother D’Wayne Turner, her boyfriend Curtis Meadows, and other key witnesses. Never-before-heard audio from the family’s private investigator will also be featured in the episode.
Keep reading to find out more about who Egypt Covington was and what happened to her.
What happened to Egypt Covington?
Egypt Covington was an aspiring singer from Michigan. According to her Facebook profile, which has since transitioned to a memorialized account, she worked as an account manager at Rave Associates, which is a wholesale retailer for wine and beer. On her profile, she had photos of her dog, photos with her friends, and even a snap of her singing.
After she was found dead, Arbor Brewing Company released an IPA named A Girl Named Egypt in her honor. "Egypt possessed an energy that inspired every life she touched. She loved music and was quick to show compassion to those less fortunate than her. We are proud to call her a friend," the company's website read.
Proceeds from the beer's sales have been donated to causes Covington was passionate about, such as charities that supported music scholarships, animal welfare, and victims of domestic abuse.
How did Egypt Covington die?
Egypt Covington died of a gunshot wound to the head. Her body was discovered around 7:15 p.m. on June 23, 2017. Her hands were bound with Christmas lights and there was a shot through her head. Police said they also found a couch cushion with a bullet hole in it, which was believed to have been used to muffle the sound of the gun.
Who murdered Egypt Covington?
After a long investigation, police have named three male suspects in the murder of Egypt Covington, according to Michigan Live. Their names are Timothy Eugene Moore, Shandon Ray Groom, and Shane Lamar Evans. They allegedly targeted the wrong house while looking to rob a neighbor they believed was growing marijuana. Currently, they are awaiting trial in Wayne County Circuit Court.
Early on in the case, investigators believed that Covington knew her murderer. However, a preliminary examination indicated that she did not personally know any of these men, except for the possibility of Evans, who worked for a lawn care company that provided regular services to the duplex she lived in.
When police interrogated Evans, he claimed that his friend, Groom, was looking to get some marijuana that night but didn’t have any money. However, Evans knew Covington's neighbor was a medical marijuana caregiver and had marijuana stashed at home. At the time, he said that this neighbor was out of town attending a music festival.
He then provided Groom and Moore the address. Later that evening, Evans reportedly got a text from them saying “oops wrong house,” according to his police investigation. All three men are currently being held in the Wayne County Jail without bond.
Looking to find out more about what happened to Egypt Covington? Dateline: The Wrong Door airs Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.