Here's What Happened to Elena Gilbert in 'The Vampire Diaries'

Fans of the CW drama The Vampire Diaries are reminiscing about the show amid Nina Dobrev's breakup with Shaun White. Nina played Elena Gilbert in the series, which began in 2009 and concluded in 2017.

Nina and Shaun recently broke up, and news of the end of their romance has dominated headlines. According to People, the duo allegedly ended their engagement because she wanted children while Shaun did not. "She is devastated," said the source to the outlet. "There was one reason: She wanted a family and wanted to get married, and he didn't." The couple's breakup has her fans revisiting her role on The Vampire Diaries, and they are asking, "What happened to Elena?"

Fans are remembering The Vampire Diaries and asking what happened to Elena.

According to Fandom, Elena Gilbert was a girl whose parents died in a car accident when she was just 17. She fell in love with Stefan, who was a vampire. Elena eventually became a vampire herself during the 3rd season. She is also revealed to be a Petrova doppelgänger, a physically identical double of an immortal being. Elena also ended up as the love interest of Stefan and his brother, Damon, and must decide between being a vampire or a human, per CBR.

She chose Damon, but was put to sleep by a magic potion. The Vampire Diaries did not write Elena into the show for the final two seasons as she "slept." However, Elena came back in the finale, but so did her evil doppelgänger, Katherine. Katherine was in Hell but found her way back to earth with a plan to bring "hellfire" on the planet. Her evil plan failed, and she is returned to Hell by Bonnie —Elena's best friend — who also found a cure for Elena's magic sleep potion.

Throughout the series, Elena had some hard times. She was also possessed by Katherine, given a deadly virus, but was later cured, and abused drugs so she could hallucinate about Stefan after his death. The drug made her forget about her love for Damon and made her think she did not like him in the least. However, she fell in love with him again after he rescued Bonnie from "the prison world."

Elena's first love, Stefan, later gave the cure for the magic potion to Damon, and it made him human. Stefan also became human but sacrificed his life to save Earth and Elena from Katherine. After Elena woke up, she was reunited with Damon, and they lived a human life. Elena became a physician, just like her late dad. Damon was initially scared to become human, but he made the sacrifice to be with Elena, and they got married. After they die, they are seen in the afterlife with Elena's parents.

