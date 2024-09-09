Home > Television 'The Vampire Diaries' Premiered in 2009 — See the Cast Then and Now! Are you Team Stefan or Team Damon? By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 9 2024, 1:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

15 Years After 'The Vampire Diaries' Premiere, See the Cast Today!

Source: Instagram

On September 10, 2009, the world was introduced to a young girl named Elena Gibert (Nina Dobrev) who falls in love with a 161-year-old vampire named Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) — who happens to have an older brother named Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder). Taking place in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, The Vampire Diaries spanned eight seasons, as Elena finds herself in the middle of a vampire love triangle. Now, 15 years after the premiere, see what the cast is up to!

Article continues below advertisement

Nina Dobrev (Elena Gilbert)

Source: The CW/MEGA

Nina Dobrev shocked fans when she left The Vampire Diaries after Season 6, but she will always be Elena. Today, Nina is still acting, recently appearing in the movies The Out-Laws and Reunion, and is dating pro snowboarder Shaun White.

Paul Wesley (Stefan Salvatore)

Source: The CW/MEGA

Paul Wesley is still BFFs with his TVD co-stars, even launching an alcohol brand with his on-screen brother, aptly named Brother's Bond Bourbon. Paul married Ines de Ramon in 2019, but the couple split in September 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Ian Somerhalder (Damon Salvatore)

Source: The CW/MEGA

Along with his whiskey venture with Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder has been keeping busy on the family side, tying the knot with fellow fictional vampire Nikki Reed (aka Rosalie from Twilight). The couple share two kids and worked together on a documentary titled Common Ground, which highlights the dangers of pesticides. Plus, Ian also starred in the 2019 Netflix series V-Wars.

Article continues below advertisement

Steve R. McQueen (Jeremy Gilbert)

Source: The CW/Instagram

Steve played Elena's younger brother, who ends up joining The Five, a vampire hunting group. Steve left the show after Season 4, adn went on to appear in Chicago Fire and The Vampire Diaries spinoff, Legacies. Steve has been keeping a low profile since the finale of TVD, last posting on Instagram in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Kat Graham (Bonnie Bennett)

Source: The CW/MEGA

Fans are still keeping their fingers crossed for a TVD reboot, but Kat Graham put an end to those rumors, telling TMZ, "I don’t think Nina and I are interested in that. But I think our friendship will be forever. I think that’s the dream." Along with her close relationships with her co-stars, Kat is also keeping busy acting, most recently starring in Netflix's Love in the Villa.

Article continues below advertisement

Candice King (Caroline Forbes)

Source: The CW/Instagram

Following the series finale of The Vampire Diaries, Candice King went on to reprise her role on The Originals and Legacies. In 2012, she was introduced to her future husband — The Fray's Joe King — by her co-star Nina Dobrev, and the couple got married in 2016 and welcomed two daughters together. Sadly, they split in 2022. Today, Candice is dating her Originals co-star Steven Krueger.

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Ewell (Vicki Donovan)

Source: The CW/Instagram

Vicki Donovan's storyline on TVD included a love triangle between Tyler and Jeremy, as well as being turned into a vampire... Today, you can follow Kayla on Instagram, where she documents her life as a wife, mother-of-two, and adventures with her BFF, Nina Dobrev.

Article continues below advertisement

Zach Roerig (Matt Donovan)

Source: The CW/Instagram

Before The Vampire Diaries, Zach Roerig was best known for his work on the soap operas One Life to Live and As the World Turns. On TVD, he portrayed Vicki's younger brother and Elena's ex-boyfriend Matt. Zach continues to act sporadically, last appearing in the Hallmark Channel movie, Love in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Trevino (Tyler Lockwood)

Source: The CW/Instagram

Michael Trevino played Tyler, Matt's best friend and the son of the mayor of Mystic Falls. He also happens to be a werewolf. Michael last appeared in The CW remake Roswell, New Mexico as Kyle Valenti. He got engaged to model Bregje Heinen in 2023 and documents his adventures from climbing mountains to flying on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Davis (Alaric Satlzman)

Source: The CW/Instagram

Best known as Warner in Legally Blonde, Matt Davis portrayed Alaric Saltzman, a history teacher and vampire hunter who came to Mystic Falls to avenge his late wife. Alaric is killed in Season 3 but is resurrected in Season 5. His character also appears in The Originals and Legacies. Matt is set to star in the upcoming NBC series Grosse Pointe Garden Society alongside Melissa Fumero and Aja Naomi King.

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Morgan (Klaus Mikaelson)

Source: The CW/MEGA