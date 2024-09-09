'The Vampire Diaries' Premiered in 2009 — See the Cast Then and Now!
Are you Team Stefan or Team Damon?
On September 10, 2009, the world was introduced to a young girl named Elena Gibert (Nina Dobrev) who falls in love with a 161-year-old vampire named Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) — who happens to have an older brother named Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder).
Taking place in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, The Vampire Diaries spanned eight seasons, as Elena finds herself in the middle of a vampire love triangle. Now, 15 years after the premiere, see what the cast is up to!
Nina Dobrev (Elena Gilbert)
Nina Dobrev shocked fans when she left The Vampire Diaries after Season 6, but she will always be Elena.
Today, Nina is still acting, recently appearing in the movies The Out-Laws and Reunion, and is dating pro snowboarder Shaun White.
Paul Wesley (Stefan Salvatore)
Paul Wesley is still BFFs with his TVD co-stars, even launching an alcohol brand with his on-screen brother, aptly named Brother's Bond Bourbon.
Paul married Ines de Ramon in 2019, but the couple split in September 2022.
Ian Somerhalder (Damon Salvatore)
Along with his whiskey venture with Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder has been keeping busy on the family side, tying the knot with fellow fictional vampire Nikki Reed (aka Rosalie from Twilight). The couple share two kids and worked together on a documentary titled Common Ground, which highlights the dangers of pesticides.
Plus, Ian also starred in the 2019 Netflix series V-Wars.
Steve R. McQueen (Jeremy Gilbert)
Steve played Elena's younger brother, who ends up joining The Five, a vampire hunting group. Steve left the show after Season 4, adn went on to appear in Chicago Fire and The Vampire Diaries spinoff, Legacies.
Steve has been keeping a low profile since the finale of TVD, last posting on Instagram in 2021.
Kat Graham (Bonnie Bennett)
Fans are still keeping their fingers crossed for a TVD reboot, but Kat Graham put an end to those rumors, telling TMZ, "I don’t think Nina and I are interested in that. But I think our friendship will be forever. I think that’s the dream."
Along with her close relationships with her co-stars, Kat is also keeping busy acting, most recently starring in Netflix's Love in the Villa.
Candice King (Caroline Forbes)
Following the series finale of The Vampire Diaries, Candice King went on to reprise her role on The Originals and Legacies. In 2012, she was introduced to her future husband — The Fray's Joe King — by her co-star Nina Dobrev, and the couple got married in 2016 and welcomed two daughters together. Sadly, they split in 2022.
Today, Candice is dating her Originals co-star Steven Krueger.
Kayla Ewell (Vicki Donovan)
Vicki Donovan's storyline on TVD included a love triangle between Tyler and Jeremy, as well as being turned into a vampire...
Today, you can follow Kayla on Instagram, where she documents her life as a wife, mother-of-two, and adventures with her BFF, Nina Dobrev.
Zach Roerig (Matt Donovan)
Before The Vampire Diaries, Zach Roerig was best known for his work on the soap operas One Life to Live and As the World Turns. On TVD, he portrayed Vicki's younger brother and Elena's ex-boyfriend Matt.
Zach continues to act sporadically, last appearing in the Hallmark Channel movie, Love in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Michael Trevino (Tyler Lockwood)
Michael Trevino played Tyler, Matt's best friend and the son of the mayor of Mystic Falls. He also happens to be a werewolf.
Michael last appeared in The CW remake Roswell, New Mexico as Kyle Valenti. He got engaged to model Bregje Heinen in 2023 and documents his adventures from climbing mountains to flying on Instagram.
Matt Davis (Alaric Satlzman)
Best known as Warner in Legally Blonde, Matt Davis portrayed Alaric Saltzman, a history teacher and vampire hunter who came to Mystic Falls to avenge his late wife. Alaric is killed in Season 3 but is resurrected in Season 5. His character also appears in The Originals and Legacies.
Matt is set to star in the upcoming NBC series Grosse Pointe Garden Society alongside Melissa Fumero and Aja Naomi King.
Joseph Morgan (Klaus Mikaelson)
Joseph Morgan makes his first appearance as Klaus in Season 2, Episode 19, and goes on to star in the series until Season 7 when he moves to New Orleans, the location of the spinoff The Originals.
Following the end of The Originals in 2018, Joseph has appeared in several movies and TV shows including Animal Kingdom, Brave New World, and Halo. He is also married to TVD alum Persia White, who is also known as Lynn on Girlfriends.