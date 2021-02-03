What Happened to Elita Loresca? The Houston Meteorologist Hasn't Been on TV Lately

Those who tune in to local news shows in the morning tend to grow attached to the people that they see on screen each day. After all, those newscasters can guide viewers through the top stories of the day, and send them off to their work commutes.

For many in the Houston area, Elita Loresca has been a staple on the morning news for years. The meteorologist has been with KTRK-TV (ABC13) since 2015.