Source: Getty

Elizabeth Smart Recounts Being Sexually Assaulted On a Plane Years After Her Kidnapping

By

In 2002, Elizabeth Smart was taken from her Utah bedroom at knifepoint at the age of 14. The case stunned the public, as Smart's kidnappers had invaded her home and took the young teenager while her sister, Mary Katherine Smart, laid next to her in the same room. 

She was gone for nine months, and she was only reunited with her family when her sister suddenly remembered how the kidnapper's voice sounded the same as the man who had worked on the Smart family home months earlier. 