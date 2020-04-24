Where Did 'Man with a Plan' Daughter Emme Go? Fans Miss the Character

Did the CBS sitcom, Man with a Plan, forget about one of its main cast members in 2020? It’s almost as if Adam and Andi Burns’ youngest child, Emme (played by Hala Finley), disappeared off the face of the earth in the comedy’s first batch of Season 4 episodes.

The elementary schooler has been MIA from the show before, but we’ve never seen so little of her in seasons past. Is Emme still on the series?