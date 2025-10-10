FSU Linebacker Ethan Pritchard Was Shot in the Back of the Head — But Survived “Ethan has a long journey ahead of him." By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 10 2025, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: Florida State

News broke in mid-October that Ethan Pritchard, a Florida State linebacker, is alert and responsive and has moved to rehab after being shot in August. Following the news that Ethan was released from the hospital, many wanted to learn more about what happened to him that landed him there in the first place.

Ethan's injuries were pretty severe, which is why he spent more than a month in the hospital. Here's what we know about what happened to him.

Source: X Ethan Pritchard with Seminoles coach Mike Norvell and Coach David Johnson

What happened to Ethan Pritchard?

Ethan Pritchard was shot in the back of the head outside an apartment complex while driving his aunt home from a family gathering, according to what his father told WFTV. The shooting took place in Havana, Fla. Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young has said that police believe the shooting to have been a case of mistaken identity, according to CNN, but they haven't offered any details about what the motive might have been.

“Ethan is alert, responsive, and able to communicate. We are thankful for the efforts, thoughts and prayers of so many people and ask that you continue to support Ethan and his family as this process continues,” the Florida State Seminoles said in a statement released alongside the news that he was being released from the hospital. He was at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and will continue his rehab at Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville.

Earl Pritchard, Ethan's father, said that the team has been supporting Ethan throughout his recovery. “Coach Norvell has checked in every day and has been a constant presence visiting us here at the hospital, and his players and staff have continued to make us feel part of the team. I can’t fully express how much those moments have meant to me and Ethan,” he said in a statement.

“My heart is filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support for so many people, and I’m so appreciative for every single one of you,” Earl added. “Ethan has a long journey ahead of him, but I know he will continue to fight and he will do so with the full support of our FSU and Seminole County families and all who have been impacted by his story.”

Will Ethan Pritchard play football again?

At the time of the shooting, Seminoles coach Mike Norvell acknowledged how overwhelming the news had been for him. "It's a lot, not going to say it's not," Norvell said, via ESPN. "I try to give the players a daily update. ... I was able to go by yesterday for a short period of time with limited visitation, just getting a chance to be there for a handful of minutes. It was good to be with him."

Lucky enough to be invited & visit Ethan Pritchard before the game. Below is the update. The Seminole family has been there every step of the way. Earl Pritchard says @Coach_Norvell has visited every single day. When the cameras are off, Coach still shows up. Something special pic.twitter.com/yJnvio2BhR — Stewart Moore WESH (@Stewartmoore) September 21, 2025