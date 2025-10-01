What Happened to Fingerhut Is a Mess of Unanswered Questions and Angry Customers A screenshot of an email making rounds on social media suggests Fingerhut has officially gone out of business. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 1 2025, 2:28 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/@BreakingNews989

If you’ve ever been a Fingerhut customer — or just know someone who has — you’ve probably come across confused, frustrated, or even angry posts online. Reddit threads, Facebook comments, and email screenshots all point to the same issue: something happened to Fingerhut, and the company hasn’t exactly been open about it.

So, what happened to Fingerhut? That’s a question many customers have been trying to answer. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t issued a press release or posted anything official on its website. In fact, if you visit Fingerhut.com, as of October 2025, you’ll still see a homepage with a clearance banner and limited inventory. But behind the scenes — and in customer inboxes — it’s a very different story.

What happened to Fingerhut started showing up in emails — but not everyone got one.

At some point before Sept. 15, 2025, certain customers received a now widely shared email from the company. The email had the following message: “We want to personally thank you for being a valued Fingerhut customer. After careful consideration, we have decided to close. The last day we can accept new orders is Sept. 15, 2025.”

Seems pretty straightforward, right? Not exactly. Some customers never got the email at all. Others say it didn’t arrive until long after Fingerhut had stopped taking new orders. A few thought it was a scam. One user on Facebook said, “It made it sound like they were closing my account because I haven't used it recently.” Another wrote, “Is this going to affect our credit scores again once we finish paying off the accounts?”

Without a clear, public statement, people have been left piecing things together on their own — and that’s created confusion and anxiety, especially for customers with open credit lines.

Fingerhut customers fear for their credit history.

Fingerhut wasn’t just a place to buy electronics or home goods on payment plans — it also offered lines of credit. When credit accounts suddenly change or shut down, that can affect people’s credit scores. Especially when they don’t know what’s happening or why.

One Reddit user shared how their husband stormed into the room, confused and upset by the closure email. They went digging online and found even more troubling history: a class action lawsuit filed in 2024 that alleged Fingerhut had opened Fetti accounts without proper authorization, replacing older WebBank accounts and damaging the credit of their customers in the process. The same user said, “I’ve always found their practices to be predatory.”

Back then Fingerhut was Amazon pic.twitter.com/5IiHkF6gxy — eclectik discussion podcast (@eclectikPodcast) July 15, 2025

Stories like this aren’t hard to find. People talk about being enrolled in credit insurance they didn’t ask for, receiving bills they didn’t understand, and trying — often unsuccessfully — to reach customer service. With the store no longer accepting orders and no clear answers about how accounts will be handled, customers are rightfully uneasy.