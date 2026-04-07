What Happened to Fuwawa? The Virtual Streamer Hasn't Been on Recent Fuwamoco Streams "The fluffy one" is on hiatus for a good reason! By Risa Weber Updated April 7 2026, 9:13 a.m. ET Source: Hololive

Virtual YouTuber fans who follow Fuwawa, half of the sister duo "The Demonic Guard Dogs" aka Fuwamoco, have been worried about the streamer. Fuwawa, who is "the fluffy one" and the older of the twin sisters, has not been in videos lately. Hololive fans have been wondering what happened. Here's what we know about what's going on with Fuwawa and The Demonic Guard Dogs.

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Source: YouTube @FUWAMOCOch

What happened to Fuwawa?

Fuwawa announced that she would be going on hiatus for about a month at the end of March 2026, according to MSN. She said that she has to go through with an important surgery, and she'll need ample recovery time.

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In a livestream, Fuwawa said that she's known that she needed to get the surgery "for a while now," and that while it is not life-threatening, it is a major surgery and it is definitely necessary, per MSN. She estimated that she would be away from streams for about a month. She did not reveal the exact reason for the surgery, but fans said online that they knew it was not voice-related. They also said that Fuwawa was not in pain because of it.

Mococo, Fuwawa's twin sister, said that Fuwawa would be recovering in the hospital. Due to visitation rules, the sisters won't be able to spend much time together. The sisters asked for privacy and requested that fans not ask how Fuwawa is doing during streams.

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This happened to me the other day when a nurse woke me up at 6am and then proceeded to stick a needle in me for a blood test… 🩵 Good morning bau bau… ⤵︎⤵︎🐾💦 https://t.co/y4d3fDDh2X — FUWAMOCO🐾holoEN (@fuwamoco_en) April 3, 2026

Fuwawa has been posting on her X account.

On March 26, 2026, Fuwawa wrote a post that said she was out of surgery and the procedure went "smoothly and successfully." "I’m doing my all to heal up in hospital as soon as I can! I'm still not used to hospital life at all, but I'm working hard every day to recover quickly and get back to normal," she added.

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I’m out of surgery!! 🐾🩵

フワワの手術が無事終わりました〜✨



My surgery was smooth + successful and I’m doing my all to heal up in hospital as soon as I can! 入院生活にまだまだ慣れていないけど、早く復帰できるように日々がんばっています🐾✨ BAU BAU〜！！🩵 pic.twitter.com/yx4Fp0LCuv — FUWAMOCO🐾holoEN (@fuwamoco_en) March 27, 2026

Many fans responded with well-wishes and told Fuwawa to rest up and not worry about posting or responding to fans. On April 5, 2026, Fuwawa wrote in another post, "Today was a day with a lot of ouches, but positive progress," noting that she got some homework done as well.

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A fan posted about Fuwawa calling in to another streamer's birthday stream from the hospital, to wish her a happy birthday. In the video, Fuwawa quietly says that she called in to wish her a happy birthday since her sister, Mococo, was already asleep.