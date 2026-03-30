Influencer Danielle Walter Posted About Her Planned Proposal From Her Boyfriend "Monetizing love is unhinged." By Chrissy Bobic Published March 30 2026, 1:51 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@daniellewalter

The life of a content creator includes sharing their life with millions of other users on social media. And, even when it might not be the case, many of their life events tend to appear to be performative. So when Danielle Walter posted about her impending proposal and engagement and then shared a video after it happened, people were quick to call her out.

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People naturally assumed that Danielle's videos, which make it clear what she knew about the proposal, accidentally pulled the curtain back on what could be fake life events for the influencer. In one of Danielle's videos, she shares her excitement that she is "about to be engaged." In another, she shares a heavily edited proposal video that also raises questions.

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Danielle Walter admits to her planned engagement on TikTok.

In the first engagement video, Danielle tells the camera she "can't believe that this is happening." Text on the screen explains that the video is being made "minutes before getting engaged." Clearly, she knows something is about to happen, and the camera work in the actual proposal video is on par with a cinematic film.

She dramatically admits that she's a little nervous, but that she's also sure that her fiancé is the one for her. Most couples go through the process of picking a ring together under the shared agreement that a proposal is coming. But in Danielle's case, it seems that the proposal isn't a surprise at all. So if it's real, some users don't understand why she would want to know ahead of time. And if it's fake, then other users aren't standing for that either.

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"Why are we whispering if he knows you know…" one user commented on the video. Someone else wrote, "This has to be a social experiment." And, another snarkier user couldn't help but point out in the comments, "I think you can believe it's happening considering you knew everything."

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Danielle Walter's proposal video was heavily edited.

The video that directly followed the pre-proposal jitters is the actual proposal and engagement for Danielle and her fiancé. A camera follows the couple down some steps to a beach that is set up with flowers and a small platform. After Danielle's fiancé gets on his knee and asks her to be his bride, she appears to say something under her breath, to which he says, "Yes. Will you marry me?"

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For some, it's all a little much, and even more suspicious for users who watched both videos. People commented on the video to speculate on whether Danielle had to prompt her fiancé into saying the right line, so to speak. She hasn't shared since posting the videos whether there is anything fabricated about the relationship, but that hasn't stopped people from continuing to criticize her and the entire engagement in the comments of her videos.

People don't think Danielle Walter's fiancé is actually with her.