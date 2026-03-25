Bengals' QB Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton Spark Dating Rumors Years After Burglary Scare Joe and Olivia have been linked together for years, but are they really a couple? By Ivy Griffith Published March 25 2026, 11:18 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

It's no secret that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is considered one of the most eligible bachelors in the NFL. With a charming smile and serious moves on the gridiron, he's the focus of fans who prefer their favorite players to be aesthetic. However, there's just one problem. He might not actually be a bachelor.

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There have been rumors on and off since an incident in 2024 that link Joe to a model and TikTok influencer named Olivia Ponton. Are they dating? Here's what we know about the two and how a home invasion revealed the possible origins of their relationship.

Source: MEGA

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Are Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton dating?

Rumors have followed the pair for years, but they reached a fever pitch in 2026 after they were spotted in public together. However, headlines buzzed after Joe was spotted at an Oscars party with Alix Earle and Tate McRae, among others (via New York Post). The supposed sighting of them as a couple in question was the Fanatics Flag Football Classic party hosted by retired quarterback Tom Brady.

Despite years of trying to keep their relationship private, a photobomb by Olivia may have finally coughed up the tea. In an Instagram photo posted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Olivia can be seen next to Joe. But she was nowhere to be found at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in mid-March. As he was spotted exiting the bash, he was joined by singer Tate McRae, influencer Alix Earle, and model Anastasia Karanikolaou.

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It was an unusual enough tableau that people began to wonder if they were imagining his relationship with Olivia. And then came the photo with her in the corner. It's unclear when the two started dating, if they are official, but it certainly seems like there's something going on between the two of them.

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Joe's Ohio house was burglarized, and it was Olivia who called it in.

We do know that they go back to at least 2024 in some shape or form. In 2024, Joe was playing in Texas when his home in Ohio was burglarized. At the time, CNN notes, it was reported that a "22-year-old woman" found broken glass and called the burglary in to authorities. When she called, the woman can be heard on the 911 recording saying, "Someone broke into my house," which sure makes it sound like she was living there.

However, People reports, we now know that the supposedly unnamed female was none other than Olivia. According to People, "Though Ponton was described as an employee for Burrow in the police report, an insider told People that the pair have been 'hooking up' since early fall. 'They are keeping it casual.'"

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