“Am I the Only One With Questions?” — Danielle Walter’s Boyfriend Sparks Concern From Followers "It feels transactional." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 17 2025, 4:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@daniellewalter

If you're in the public eye, then the public is going to have something to say about you. Take the Kardashian family, for instance. While they're a household name for selling facsimiles of their personal lives for reality television, many will point out that their fame stemmed from a sex tape between Kim Kardashian and R&B singer Ray J that Kim's own mother purportedly leaked. Unsurprisingly, people will have a lot to say about that. Just like they have a lot to say about influencer Danielle Walter's boyfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Danielle Walter?

Danielle amassed a social media following by proclaiming herself the "Carrie Bradshaw of San Francisco," a head nod to the protagonist of the HBO series Sex and the City. A lot of her content focused on her activities as a single woman in the Bay Area. In fact, she's even been referred to as a "dating influencer."

However, now, the running theme throughout all of her videos may need to be altered a bit. That's because Danielle Walter recently announced that she was "officially a girlfriend." Folks who've followed Danielle's social media videos will already know that she's hinted at being in a romantic relationship with someone throughout the summer.

Article continues below advertisement

Danielle Walter's followers react to her boyfriend.

The 32-year-old first shared her boyfriend, Lucas, in a series of videos titled "Where Have I Been." In her first video of the series, Danielle showed him off for the first time on camera. In posts shared to her Instagram account, she recorded the two of them sitting on a park bench.

Article continues below advertisement

While holding wireless microphones, they sat and spoke about the dates they've been on while recounting their experiences prior to Danielle's official relationship launch. Throngs of people who responded to her videos shared the second-hand excitement they had for Danielle and Lucas in their respective comments sections.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @daniellewalter

Article continues below advertisement

In her "officially a girlfriend" post, Danielle shared a picture of herself wearing a red dress and holding a bouquet of flowers. Despite talking at length about how wonderful the few months of dating Lucas were to her millions of followers, Danielle said she found it challenging to discuss the matter.

"These last couple weeks have really challenged me in how open I am online. I share my life not just to entertain or because now it's my job ... my intent is to keep sharing these intimate details of my life, and my ask is that you are kind in return."

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @daniellewalter

It seems that more than a few followers didn't read that last aforementioned bit, however. Throngs of people suspected that there was something amiss with their relationship. Some believed that Lucas seemed much too calm on camera for the personality he displayed to be genuine.

Article continues below advertisement

Others thought he was gay. "OK ... who is telling her?" one penned. Another bluntly wrote: "That man is gay." Another person said, "Am I the only one with questions? C'mon," and judging from the series of replies from other Instagram users, there were plenty of folks who echoed that sentiment.

Source: Instagram | @daniellewalter

Article continues below advertisement

One person unequivocally declared they didn't believe their relationship would stand the test of time. "I will make a bet with anyone that this will not last. I feel so awful saying it too but it will not unfortunately," they wrote. Of course, there were others who thought it was strange of Danielle to post several videos about her boyfriend reveal in such a strategic fashion. Which called into question the validity of their relationship.