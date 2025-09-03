G Fuel Says Goodbye to "An Incredible Journey," but Is It Goodbye Forever? "An unforgettable run. Thank you for the love, the grind, and the memories." By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 3 2025, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@pewdiepie

There are some energy drinks that gamers and even influencers gravitate toward more than others. Even if G Fuel isn't the go-to for everyone, there is no denying the pull it has over some users on platforms like Twitch. So when the official Instagram account for the brand announced that it would be ending after "an unforgettable run," some of those who love the drinks under the brand went into a bit of a panic.

Some wanted to know what happened to G Fuel, while others were ready to stock up if there was a going-out-of-business sale online. It turns out, the latter is not happening, judging by the full prices still listed on the G Fuel website. But G Fuel posted the same goodbye message on X (formerly Twitter), and there were a lot of rumors swirling around about what happens next.

What happened to G Fuel?

On Sept. 2, 2025, G Fuel shared the same goodbye post across its social media accounts. The message mentions this being the "end of an era" for G Fuel as we know it. But does that mean the brand is closing up shop? That's what some users shared in the comment section on X and Instagram after G Fuel shared the message.

"After years of shaking things up, fueling the grind, and rewriting the rules, it's the end of an era," the statement says. "We've had the honor of being there through the late nights, the big wins, the impossible comebacks, and the unforgettable moments that made G FUEL more than just energy." It ends with, "So, to everyone who's been a part of it thank you, we love you."

Although G Fuel did not share any other details, some users commented on Instagram and X to say that G Fuel isn't closing down. Instead, per the rumors, G Fuel is simply rebranding. G Fuel all but confirmed this in a pop-up on the website that says, "Uh Oh! The news has dropped! We're launching a brand new formula." It also mentions September 2025 as the start date of that new formula for the energy drink that comes in both can and powder form.

There's also a collaboration with YouTuber PewDiePie that appears to be part of this rebranding. His G Fuel drink was made available for pre-order when the brand shared the social media announcement. Although it's supposed to feature a "new formula," the ingredients list is still empty on the website, so it's unclear what the different overall formula is.

There was a lawsuit involving G Fuel in 2018.

While some fans of G Fuel feared the worst when the same goodbye announcement was posted across multiple social media platforms, it looks like it's here to stay. Not even a previous lawsuit against the company could completely take it down. According to VPEsports, several samples of G Fuel were discovered to have trace amounts of lead in them in 2018.