tk sniper wolf sponsorship

By Sara Belcher Oct. 18 2023, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

The Gist: SSSniperWolf has faced massive backlash from viewers after doxxing fellow creator Jacksfilms, with some calling for her to lose her sponsors.

All of SSSniperWolf's partner flavors with energy drink company G-Fuel have been removed from the site.

The company confirmed in an email with a Redditor that SSSniperWolf's partnership with G-Fuel has concluded.

In case you missed it, popular (and controversial) creator Lia "SSSniperWolf" Shelesh has been under immense fire online as many are calling for her to be deplatformed following her decision to dox fellow content creator Jacksfilms.

After the pair bickered a bit online, with Jacksfilms calling out Lia's reaction content and Lia sniping back, the drama came to a head when SSSniperwolf showed up outside of Jacksfilms's home, posting a photo of his house online for her millions of followers to see. Reportedly, Jack was in the middle of a stream and had to abruptly end it, though YouTube has not officially responded to the doxxing situation. But it seems this controversy may have led her to lose some sponsors.

SSSniperWolf may have lost some sponsors over her recent controversy.

Since the incident took place, the internet has fired back at the creator. There are multiple petitions calling for YouTube to demonetize or ban her following the controversy— but it seems as though Lia has officially faced some repercussions for her actions.

G-Fuel is known to do sponsorships and partner with gaming creators, and SSSniperWolf has had a flavor with the energy drink for some time now. Though the company has yet to make an official announcement online regarding the drama, it seems that it has removed Lia's flavor from the website.

Spotted by some on Reddit, when attempting to navigate to Lia's partnership page, the product no longer comes up and is replaced by a 404 "Page Not Found" error message. In May, SSSniperWolf debuted her Wolf Berry flavor with a purple shaker branded with her username. Neither product is listed on the company's website at the time of writing, and all other SSSniperWolf flavors are gone.

Though it's possible the partnership has just come to a pre-planned conclusion since the drama unfolded, many see this as a sign that G-Fuel has dropped her sponsorship. In the comments of the Reddit post pointing out the potential drop from G-Fuel, viewers are applauding the company for doing this — and calling for others to do the same. "We can count this as a step towards victory," one comment said.

"Every company sponsoring her should be following suit," another said. Another Redditor commented that they emailed G-Fuel about the partnership, and the company confirmed they were no longer partners. "SSSniperwolf is no longer affiliated with us," the email simply reads. Again, it's not clear if this is specifically related to the doxxing incident, but whatever the case, it seems that her partnership with G-Fuel has come to a close.