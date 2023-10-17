Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube Is SSSniperWolf Getting Banned for Doxxing Jacksfilms? Here's What We Know SSSniperWolf posted an image of Jacksfilms house to Instagram, but she is not yet banned from Instagram or YouTube. By Jon Bitner Oct. 17 2023, Published 3:50 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Alia "SSSniperWolf" Shelesh and John "Jacksfilms" Douglass are two of the most popular content creators on YouTube. The two have become embroiled in something of a feud lately, with the latest plot twist coming when SSSniperWolf alleged doxed Jacksfilms by posting a picture of his home to Instagram. The entire situation is a bit of a mess, and after learning about the posts, Jacksfilms took to the web to ask YouTube to remove her from the platform. But is SSSniperWolf getting banned?

Is SSSniperWolf getting banned?

Despite Jacksfilms calling the doxing attempt "disgusting," SSSniperWolf is not yet banned on YouTube or Instagram. SSSniperWolf is one of the most popular figures on both platforms, and she has issued her own statement about the series of events. "I have no ill intentions," she posted to Instagram. "It's so sad when people have to constantly create drama to pay their bills."

It appears that several people beyond Jacksfilms are hoping to see SSSniperWolf banned. In fact, a group has gone as far as to create a Change.org petition calling for her to be banned on YouTube. The creator of the page, Chase Trettin, says they are "deeply disturbed by the recent actions of fellow YouTuber, SSSniperWolf," calls it a "gross violation of privacy" and that it puts Jacksfilms in harm's way. At the time of writing, less than 2,000 signatures were supporting the petition.

Did SSSniperWolf dox Jacksfilms?

Though the posts have since been deleted, it appears that SSSniperWolf did in fact dox Jacksfilms. One of the posts included an actual picture of the outside of Jacksfilms' home — which is clearly doxing, as it's making the private address of Jacksfilms available to the public. SSSniperWolf seems to have realized that after posting the content, deleting it shortly after it went live. Jacksfilms went on to say he no longer feels safe in his home, which is a sentiment shared by his wife, Erin.

Sssniperwolf just doxxed me on her IG.



Creepy, gross, violating.



What you do is disgusting. You steal content AND stalk youtubers. @YouTube demonetize this dangerous "creator" or just get her off your platform. She posted an IG story right outside our home and deleted it. pic.twitter.com/dxuXWGM7wv — Jacade (@jacksfilms) October 14, 2023

"I am not a creator but my husband is," she wrote on Twitter. "Tonight SSSniperWolf came to my home, posted it on her Instagram for all to see, and tried to instigate a confrontation. I now have to worry about what she, as one of your favored 'creators' (or any of her many 'fans'), may do to harm me or my family." The post goes on to say Erin is a "regular human that works a normal 8-5 corporate job" and that she does not feel safe with how SSSniperWolf is acting.

Dear @YouTube, @YouTubeCreators, @TeamYouTube, I am not a creator but my husband is. Tonight sssniperwolf came to my home, posted it on her Instagram for all to see, and tried to instigate a confrontation. I now have to worry about what she, as one of your favored “creators” — ernie (@2ToesUp) October 14, 2023