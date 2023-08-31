Home > Gaming > Nintendo Fan Believes Brian Hull Might Be Voicing Mario in 'Super Mario Bros. Wonder' Nintendo confirmed Charles Martinet won't be voicing Mario in 'Super Mario Bros. Wonder.' A new voice actor will take over, and we might have an idea of who. By Anthony Jones Aug. 31 2023, Published 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Nintendo

After the Super Mario Bros. Wonder announcement trailer, longtime fans noticed Mario sounded off. Catchphrases from the red-capped plumber were different, and newer lines didn’t sound like Charles Martinet behind the mic.

Charles has been the voice actor for Mario, an integral personality bringing life to the character in the games. Unfortunately, Nintendo confirmed he would be “stepping back” from the role to take up a Mario Ambassador position. Moreover, Charles wasn’t involved in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

The new voice actor has yet to be revealed officially, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating who might continue the character’s legacy in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Here's what we found out.

Source: Nintendo

Who voices Mario in 'Super Mario Bros. Wonder'?

Just about any talented voice actor could step in as Mario in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. That could even extend to celebrities or actors like Chris Patt, who voiced the plumber for The Super Mario Bros. film. As mentioned, no one is sure who fits the bill, but a fan seems convinced that impressionist Brian Hull might be voicing Mario in Wonder.

On a Reddit thread, the fan discussed listening to Brian do an impression of Mario in a YouTube video, which sounded like the performance in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder trailers. “For me, my bets are on Brian Hull being the new voice … I listen very closely, and he sounds almost identical to the voice in the trailer party game, so I think it must be him,” the fan wrote. “I could be wrong, though.”

Source: Nintendo

Other fans didn’t put much stock into the assumption, instead joking about Nintendo summoning “the real Mario” to play the role, and mentioning the new voice actor would probably be “someone no one has ever heard of.”

That said, Brian’s impressions of Mario are believable enough to warrant speculation. During an impressions video of every Super Smash Bros. character, Brian kicked it off with a Mario performance not too dissimilar to Charles Martinet. In another video, Brian was doing an impromptu impression of the plumber at Universal Studios.

So far, Brian hasn't responded to any speculation on his social platforms or YouTube. Fans were hoping to learn more about this mysterious voice actor during the recent Nintendo Direct, but the developers didn't drop any hints. In a statement to IGN, Nintendo stated "character voice actors will be credited in the game credits, so please wait for the game to be released."