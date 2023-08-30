It's That Time of the Month — Everything Happening in 'Pokémon GO' in September 2023
The September 2023 schedule for 'Pokémon GO' is now available, debuting special research questlines, shiny Pokémon, raids, and much more soon.
As with any upcoming month, Pokémon GO fans will want to know what’s next to plan for future events and raids. Thankfully, developer Niantic has dropped the Sept. 2023 schedule to keep players in the loop.
Quite a lot of content is lined up for next month, including the start of Pokémon GO Season 12: Adventures Abound and GO Battle League Season 16.
Not to mention, there are several events, like the Ultra Unlock for the Paldea region and Charmander Community Day Classic. And, of course, expect plenty of new raids and Spotlight Hours each week.
We’ll guide you through everything planned in Sept. 2023 for the mobile AR title. Here’s what to know.
A breakdown of the Pokémon GO September 2023 Schedule.
The headliner update for the schedule will be the Adventures Abound season running from Sept. 1 to Dec. 1, 2023. The season aims to introduce Pokémon first found in the Paldea region, such as Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.
During Adventures Abound, Trainers can open and send up to 40 Gifts daily, gain increased damage when participating in raids with a friend, and reap increased XP from going up a Friendship level.
Going live alongside the three-month event will be GO Battle League Season 16, adding new moves and big changes for specific creatures, rank up rewards, and updates to the league.
‘Pokémon GO’ September 2023 Five-Star Raids, Mega Raids, and Shadow Raids:
As usual, raids will go live at different time periods. Below is a brief line-up of what Pokémon to expect in Sept. 2023.
Five-Star Raids
|Pokémon
|Date
|Kartana and Celesteela
|Sept. 1 to Sept. 16
|Genesect (Burn Drive)
|July 16 to Sept. 23
|Entei, Suicune, and Raikou
|Sept. 23 to Oct. 6
Shadow Raids
|Pokémon
|Date
|Shadow Zapdos
|Saturdays and Sundays during Adventures Abound
Mega Raids
|Pokémon
|Date
|Manectric (Mega)
|Sept. 1 to Sept. 16
|Gardevoir (Mega)
|Sept. 16 to Oct. 6
All 'Pokémon GO' Spotlight Hours planned for September 2023.
Between 6 to 7 p.m. local time, these four following Pokémon will be featured next month.
|Pokémon
|Date
|Bonus
|Wooper
|Sept. 5
|2x XP for evolving Pokémon
|Mankey
|Sept. 12
|2x Candy for catching Pokémon
|Girafarig
|Sept. 19
|2x XP for catching Pokémon
|Growlithe
|Sept. 26
|2x Stardust for catching Pokémon
Community Days and other September 2023 events coming to 'Pokémon GO.'
The following are Community Day activities and events planned for Trainers to participate in across Sept. 2023.
|Event
|Date
|Charmander Community Day Classic
|Sept. 2 from 2 to 5 p.m. local time
|A Paldean Adventure
|Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. local time to Sept. 10
|Ultra Unlock: Paldea
|Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. to Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. local time
|Oddish Research Day
|Sept. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. local time
|Psychic Sepctacular
|Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. to Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. local time.
|September Community Day
|Sept. 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time
|Out to Play Event
|Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. to Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. local time
|Azurill Hatch Day
|Sept. 20 from 2 to 5 p.m. local time
|Masterball Special Research
|Runs until Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. local time