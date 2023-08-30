It's That Time of the Month — Everything Happening in 'Pokémon GO' in September 2023

The September 2023 schedule for 'Pokémon GO' is now available, debuting special research questlines, shiny Pokémon, raids, and much more soon.

As with any upcoming month, Pokémon GO fans will want to know what’s next to plan for future events and raids. Thankfully, developer Niantic has dropped the Sept. 2023 schedule to keep players in the loop.

Quite a lot of content is lined up for next month, including the start of Pokémon GO Season 12: Adventures Abound and GO Battle League Season 16.

Not to mention, there are several events, like the Ultra Unlock for the Paldea region and Charmander Community Day Classic. And, of course, expect plenty of new raids and Spotlight Hours each week.

We’ll guide you through everything planned in Sept. 2023 for the mobile AR title. Here’s what to know.