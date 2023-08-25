Home > Gaming > Pokémon How to Make Sure You're Fully Prepared for Primal Kyogre Raids in 'Pokémon GO' Primal Kyogre will be available in Primal Raids during the 2023 Pokémon GO Fest Global — but you'll have to prepare if you want to catch it. By Sara Belcher Aug. 25 2023, Published 6:47 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

Now that the 2023 Pokémon GO Fest Global is here, players have a chance to catch some rare Legendary Pokémon in the popular mobile AR game. Primal Kyogre will be available for players who participate in Primal Raids, whether or not you have a paid ticket to GO Fest — so this is the perfect opportunity to add the rare Pokémon to your roster. Before going into your Primal Raid with Primal Kyogre, our guide will help you make sure you're fully prepared.

Primal Kyogre raid guide — how to prepare for your Primal Raid.

Primal Raids are some of the hardest in Pokémon GO, so it's important to try to go into a raid that has a relatively full lobby, as more trainers will better your chances of succeeding. Primal Pokémon can have a CP of more than 90,000, so be sure to take your most powerful Pokémon into your raid as well, so your team will stand a chance if there aren't many other people in the lobby.

You can also invite friends to the raids using Remote Raid Passes if you're feeling that your lobby is a little small. This will also help better your chances. Be sure to also prepare your team for the raid ahead of time so you don't get cut off while in the lobby preparing for the raid.

The best counters for Primal Kyogre.

Primal Kyogre's weaknesses are Grass-type and Electric-type moves, so you'll want to be sure to stack your team with these types of Pokémon. Because Kyogre is also a Legendary Pokémon, you'll want to pull out the big guns before starting a Primal Raid against it. These are some of the best counters you should stack your team with before facing off against Primal Kyogre:

Pokémon Best Moves Mega Sceptile Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant Kartana Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent Mega Venusaur Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant Shadow Raikou Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Xurkitree Spark, Discharge Shadow Magnezone Spark, Wild Charge Zarude Vine Whip, Power Whip Shadow Electrivire Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Mega Gallade Lock Kick, Leaf Blade Shaymin Hidden Power, Grass Knot Shadow Zapdos Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt Shadow Luxray Spark, Wild Charge

Just did my first primal Kyogre raid! Third shiny Kyogre 💜✨#PokémonGO pic.twitter.com/IkDEuyfUQg — MTNBEC (@MTNBEC) August 25, 2023

Can Primal Kyogre be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?

If you're planning to participate in the Primal Kyogre raids during the Global Pokémon GO Fest, you'll be happy to know that there is a chance you can catch a Shiny Primal Kyogre. Unfortunately, because of how hard it is to find Shiny Pokémon, you'll likely have to complete multiple Primal Raids before you even encounter a Shiny — and that still doesn't guarantee that you'll be able to capture it.