How Good Is Kartana in 'Pokémon GO'? Maybe the Best Grass Type Ultra Beast in the Game

For some Ultra Beast raids, there will be a counter for when the raid will begin. When the raid begins, Pokémon GO players will need to be prepared with the appropriate typing to take on the raid boss. For Kartana, it's best to stick with fire and fighting attacks since those are its grass and steel type disadvantages. Between fire and fighting, it's best to go with fire types to take down Kartana since fire is particularly effective against grass Pokémon.