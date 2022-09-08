What Does the Blue Background Mean in 'Pokémon GO'? It's Pretty Straightfoward

Though the mobile AR game has been out since 2016, those who aren't die-hard Pokémon fans are still getting into Pokémon GO. The game, which has brought together all eight of the currently available generations of Pokémon to one game, offers players countless ways to grow their Pokémon collection.

Through raids, special events, and trading, players can obtain just about any Pokémon imaginable — yes, even Legendary and Mythical Pokémon.