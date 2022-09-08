What Does the Blue Background Mean in 'Pokémon GO'? It's Pretty Straightfoward
Though the mobile AR game has been out since 2016, those who aren't die-hard Pokémon fans are still getting into Pokémon GO. The game, which has brought together all eight of the currently available generations of Pokémon to one game, offers players countless ways to grow their Pokémon collection.
Through raids, special events, and trading, players can obtain just about any Pokémon imaginable — yes, even Legendary and Mythical Pokémon.
The game has truly been a way for lifelong trainers to take their Pokémon hunts into the real world, connecting with friends internationally while they play. But if you're still new to the game, there are some things that aren't explained to players right out of the gate, leaving some with questions.
For example, when scrolling through your collection of Pokémon, you may find that some of them have a blue background behind them, making them stand out from the others. What does the blue background mean?
A blue background indicates a recently-caught Pokemon.
If you're looking at your current inventory of Pokémon, there are plenty of ways to sort them, depending on what you're looking for. You can organize them by CP (combat power), number in the National PokeDex, or by how recently it was caught.
As you're scrolling through your inventory, no matter how you organize it, some of the Pokémon have a blue aura behind them. This indicates that the Pokémon has been recently caught.
Though a newly-caught Pokémon offers no particular benefits, it's helpful to know which ones have been recently added to your person Dex, as you may want to have them appraised to see if they're worth keeping or trading in to the professor. If your new Pokémon has particularly high stats, no matter its CP, you'll want to save it and power it up to make it a strong member of your team
It may also help you to see what Pokémon have been recently spotted in your area and see what ones appear in more abundance than others.
The longer you've had a Pokémon, the more likely it is to become a Lucky Pokémon when trading -- so think twice before selecting a recently-caught one when swapping Pokémon with your friends.