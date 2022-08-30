Lucky Friends Will Bring You More Lucky Pokémon in 'Pokémon GO'
While there's no shortage of Pokémon to catch in the wild in Pokémon GO, there are certain forms that are a bit more difficult to capture — but some of these are well worth the time investment.
Lucky Friends were first introduced to Pokémon GO players in 2019, offering another way to enhance players' experiences and give them more opportunities to get powerful Pokémon. But how do you become Lucky Friends with someone in the game?
What does it mean to be Lucky Friends in 'Pokémon GO'?
If you find yourself trading Pokémon with others often in Pokémon GO, then you're probably familiar with the concept of Lucky Pokémon. These Pokémon require a significantly lower amount of stardust to power up and evolve, meaning they can quickly become some of the most powerful on your team.
Unfortunately, there's a small chance of a Pokémon becoming Lucky, as it will only happen during a trade — but if you're Lucky Friends with someone, then both of your Pokémon will become Lucky during a trade.
Unlike Lucky Pokémon, though, Lucky Friendships are only temporary, and becoming someone's Lucky Friend is not a permanent status change. That being said, you can become Lucky Friends with someone multiple times, depending on how strong your friendship with that trainer is and how often you interact with them in Pokémon GO.
How to become Lucky Friends.
To become Lucky Friends with someone, you first have to become Best Friends. To do this, you'll have to consistently send gifts back and forth to this friend, trade Pokémon with them, battle, or join in raids with them.
The more you do these things with the trainers in your friends list, the higher your friendship with them will be. There are four hearts that will slowly fill as you interact with other trainers, and once you've filled all four hearts you will be Best Friends.
Once you're Best Friends with another trainer, every time you interact with them you'll have a chance at becoming Lucky Friends. This means every gift exchange, battle, trade, and raid will be another chance for the two of you to become Lucky Friends. You'll know you've achieved this status when you each receive a notification informing you you've become Lucky Friends.
From here, you'll want to trade with this friend as soon as possible — but remember, you'll have to be in person to trade Pokémon with your friends. Once the trade is completed, you both will return to Best Friends, though you'll have a chance at becoming Lucky Friends again any time you interact with one another again.
Being Lucky Friends with someone is the only way to guarantee you'll receive a Lucky Pokémon in a trade, so you'll want to take advantage of these trades whenever possible.