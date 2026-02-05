Gabriela Rico Jiménez Accused Elites of Cannibalism Before Disappearing — What Happened? Gabriela claimed the elites she met at the modeling event were engaging in horrific acts. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 5 2026, 2:21 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @ghvv393

Content Warning: This article contains descriptions of graphic alleged crimes and may be disturbing to some readers. There are some crimes that are so heinous and shocking that the reality of them beggars belief. When the Epstein files, detailing crimes alleged to have occurred by and around the late Jeffrey Epstein, began trickling out in late 2025 and early 2026, it became immediately clear that the allegations contained in them went far beyond sex trafficking. While not all of them have been corroborated or proven, the endless statements and allegations from different people seem to align in a disturbing way.

But long before the files started traumatizing the collective consciousness with allegations of horrifying crimes, a young Brazilian model was filmed screaming about things she claimed to have witnessed of elite and powerful people. Her name: Gabriela Rico Jiménez. Here's what we know about what happened to Gabriela, where she is today, and whether or not the Epstein files, released years after her disappearance, corroborate what she claimed.

What happened to Gabriela Rico Jiménez?

On Aug. 3, 2009, Brazilian model Gabriela attended a party at Fiesta Inn in Monterrey, Mexico, according to accounts on the internet. She was there to attend a modeling event, the kind that gathers powerful people together. It's hard to find corroborating evidence because the incident has been treated mostly as a bizarre public breakdown or hoax. But not everyone is convinced it's that simple.

In a video that showed a distressed Gabriela, the model was barefoot and rambling with what seemed to be anxiety and fear. In a Reddit post referencing a documentary made about Gabriela's case, one user described Gabriela as ranting about "global elites, satanic rituals, and human sacrifices. She claimed world leaders, including former U.S. President George W. Bush, took part in secret ceremonies and 'ate children'.”

They add, "Her words were frantic and disjointed, but carried a sense of real terror." She was arrested and taken away, police claiming it was a mental breakdown. But Gabriela was never seen again. It's unclear what happened to her, as no formal investigation appears to have been launched.

“They ate human flesh”



In 2019, 21-year-old Gabriela Rico Jimenez made statements alleging extreme abuse connected to Jeffrey Epstein



Do the Epstein files corroborate Gabriela Rico Jiménez's horrifying claims?

Her claims of cannibalism among the elites would seem prophetic in 2026 when Epstein documents suggested that those who committed crimes with Epstein had allegedly eaten babies, among other heinous crimes.

While the files contain allegations and interviews with people who claim to have experienced abuse and torture at the hands of Epstein and other world elites, rather than proof of crimes, the chilling similarities between what Gabriela alleged all the way back in 2009 and what the files purport to describe are too strong for most people to ignore. "Gabriela warned us" trended briefly on social media.

It's worth noting that allegations and witness statements don't necessarily corroborate that a crime was committed. However, a decade of the same story being told by different people from different walks of life is enough to have most people feeling horrified and desperately seeking accountability and justice for what is increasingly appearing to be hundreds, if not thousands, of victims.