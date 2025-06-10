What Happened to Gigi Perez's Sister Inspired Her Rawest Music and Viral Stardom What happened to Gigi Perez's older sister? By Trisha Faulkner Published June 10 2025, 1:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gigi4perez

If you’ve ever listened to Gigi Perez’s music and felt something stir in your chest — grief, longing, or maybe a bit of hope — you’re not imagining it. There’s real pain behind those lyrics, and it all traces back to a loss that changed everything. What happened to Gigi Perez’s sister didn’t just shape who she became — it lit the match that launched her into the TikTok spotlight.

In July 2020, Gigi’s older sister, Celene, died suddenly. The cause of death has never been publicly disclosed, per The New York Times. Gigi herself has also chosen to keep those details private. Her sudden loss was enough to shake her world completely — and redirect her path in the most unexpected way.

What happened to Gigi Perez’s sister became the start of something else entirely.

It’s strange how grief can sometimes redirect your life. In the weeks after Celene’s death, Gigi started posting videos of herself singing on TikTok. Not with an agenda. Not for fame. Just as a way to stay afloat. “A life raft,” she would later call music in an interview with People Magazine. That raft quickly turned into a boat — and eventually, a full-on career.

In a March 2023 Instagram post, Gigi wrote: “Thank you Cel for showing me music and showing me how far it can take me away from everything else even if it's for a little while.” It’s a sentence that says more than any tracklist ever could. Though her sister was gone, it was as if she left behind one last gift — an invisible push that helped Gigi find her voice.

One of Gigi’s most personal songs, “Celene,” is a direct tribute to her late sister. It’s tender and vulnerable, and many fans believe it reflects the emotional fallout from her sister’s passing. Online forums like Reddit are full of speculation about how Celene died, with some listeners drawing conclusions from lyrics and tone. However, no official source has ever confirmed the cause, and it remains a private part of Gigi’s story.

By April 2025, Gigi had transformed that grief into something lasting: her debut album, “At the Beach, In Every Life.” This wasn’t just a coming-of-age project or a buzzy indie release. It was a body of work that carried the weight of memory. Celene wasn’t just referenced — she was present. The album features real voice memos from her, layered into the songs like fragments of a shared life.