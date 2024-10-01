Home > Entertainment > Celebrity What Happened to Govinda? Here's An Update on the Actor After Rumored Shooting and Hospitalization The firearm slipped from his hand and a bullet was released from the gun, striking Govinda in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital immediately. By Ivy Griffith Updated Oct. 1 2024, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @ETimes

What happened to Govinda? The popular Indian politician, Bollywood actor, comedian, dancer, and singer had fans worried after rumors began flying that he had been shot. Govinda last appeared in a movie called Rangeela Raja in 2019. Since then, he has changed his career a little. And with the recent news and rumors, fans were worried that his being shot was related to his new career shift.

As it turns out, Govinda was shot. And now that the dust has settled a little, we have an update on what happened and how he's doing now.

What happened to Govinda after rumors of a shooting and hospitalization?

On Oct. 1, Govinda was rushed to the hospital in Juhu after suffering a gunshot wound. The actor had been readying to leave for Kolkata when the incident occurred, and rumors immediately ran rampant, like wildfire.

Luckily, it wasn't as dire as people feared. While getting ready to travel around 4:45 a.m., Govinda was cleaning his revolver, which he is licensed to own. It appears that the safety was not on, and that led to an unfortunate incident.

The firearm slipped from his hand and a bullet was released from the gun, striking Govinda in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital immediately and received care. But before official news was released about what happened, fans were worried and chatter online suggested the worst.

Govinda's manager cleared things up after rumors took flight.

Although fans were confused in the initial wave of rumors that followed Govinda's hospitalization, his manager spoke out quickly to dispel concern and clear things up.

According to Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, Govinda was taken to the hospital closest to his house, which happened to be Criticare in Juhu. For those who aren't local, Juhu is a suburb of Mumbai, India. After the initial injury, Govinda lost a significant amount of blood. And following significant blood loss, hypovolemic shock, caused by a sudden and drastic drop in blood volume, can be a concern.

Luckily, the doctors were able to remove the bullet from Govinda's leg, stop the bleeding, and receive care under the watchful eyes of a team of doctors. While he suffered a significant injury, it would seem that he is doing well and recovering quickly. His wife, Sunita, was not in Mumbai when the incident occurred, but she was able to join her husband.

#Govinda



🔴 Bollywood star Govinda accidentally wounded himself in the leg with his own revolver, as the safety lock was left open. He was swiftly taken to the hospital, where doctors successfully extracted the bullet.



Fortunately, Govinda is now safe and out of danger. pic.twitter.com/7746zsFN8q — Manakdeep Singh (@ManakdeepSingh) October 1, 2024 Source: X/ @ManakdeepSingh

In recent months, Govinda has shifted his career. Already known for doing a little bit of everything, including singing, dancing, acting, and more, he has recently added politician to his repertoire. Govinda recently joined Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena party.