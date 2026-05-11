Pastor Greg Locke Shared the Details of His Son Evan Locke’s Unexpected Death "He has 5 heartbroken siblings and a world of people that helped him along his journey." By Chrissy Bobic Published May 11 2026, 1:53 p.m. ET Source: Facebook

The MAGA-affiliated celebrity pastor, Greg Locke, announced the death of his 20-year-old son on Instagram. But, because he didn't immediately share more details, some of his followers and supporters had questions about what happened to his son. Evan Locke was one of six children, and Greg had spoken about the struggles that his eldest son had before his unexpected death.

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So, what happened to Greg Locke's son, and what was his official cause of death? Prior to sharing the news of his son's death, Greg gained more steam as a televangelist pastor thanks to social media posts about his open support of Donald Trump. He even shared a selfie with J.D. Vance. Now, the news of his son's death put him in the spotlight, though in a different way.

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What happened to Greg Locke's son?

Greg posted a photo of his son Evan on Instagram and wrote that Greg's heart stopped, and he couldn't be revived after medical help intervened. The cause, Greg shared in the same post, was due to an overdose, but he didn't share other details at that time. Before the post, Greg had been open about details of his son's struggles with his church, but the news was unexpected for many.

"It's been a long, hard battle the last few years," Greg wrote. "In times like this, the sacrifices and the struggles don't even matter. A few hours ago we received the most earth-shattering news that our 20-year-old son, Evan Roberts Locke, could not be revived after his heart stopped due to an overdose. His struggle was very public. It was used as a warning to many, a punchline to the haters but an overall reminder that even in our deepest pain, the grace of Jesus will sustain us."

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Greg is the pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Lebanon, Tenn. He often posts sermons on social media, including his Facebook account. He also has a production company called Locke Media, which is also dedicated to spreading the word of Jesus. Per its website, "Locke Media is a team of writers, producers, filmmakers, and artists who are passionately in love with Jesus and dedicated to sharing His Gospel of the Kingdom — through every means possible."

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Evan Locke struggled with addiction.

Greg admitted in his post about Evan's death that his family had been open about Evan's struggle with addiction before he died. He did not say if he believes the overdose was accidental or the events that led to the incident, however. Greg later posted a live sermon on his Facebook page, though. In it, he told his large congregation that he believes Jesus welcomed Evan into Heaven in his final moments of life.