Home > News Here's a Full Timeline of Hannah Kobayashi's Disappearance Across the Mexico Border Hannah Kobayashi is "voluntarily missing" after walking into Mexico on foot. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 3 2024, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: GoFundMe

The story of Hannah Kobayashi has been fascinating to everyone who learns about it ever since she disappeared in early November. Hannah's disappearance across the border into Mexico has many asking questions about what happened to her, and whether there was any foul play involved.

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah, who is originally from Hawaii, first raised alarm bells after she missed a flight in Los Angeles and sent what were described as "alarming" text messages to her family. Now that she's missing, here's what we know about what happened to her.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Hannah Kobayashi?

Hannah is being described as a "voluntary missing person" after she seems to have crossed the border into Mexico on foot. “As the family is aware, late yesterday after traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border, we reviewed video surveillance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection which clearly shows Kobayashi crossing the United States border on foot into Mexico,” Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell explained on Dec. 2.

Hannah crossed the border into Mexico just after noon local time on Nov. 12 using the San Ysidro point of entry tunnel. She was alone, and her luggage appeared "unharmed" according to McDonnell. The investigation into her disappearance found no evidence of foul play or that she was being trafficked. Police also said that there is no evidence that she is working with anyone else.

Article continues below advertisement

"We urge Ms. Kobayashi to contact her family, law enforcement or personnel at the U.S. Embassy to let us know that you're safe," McDonnell said, adding that if she crosses the border back into the U.S., authorities will be notified. "She has a right to her privacy and we respect her choices, but we also understand the concern her loved ones feel for her. A simple message could reassure those who care about her."

Hannah Kobayashi’s family released a statement thanking police — but saying the search is far from over: pic.twitter.com/VIacp4yXyp — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 3, 2024 Source: Twitter/@BrianEntin

Article continues below advertisement

Here's a full timeline of Hannah Kobayashi's disappearance.

Nov. 9 — Hannah missed her flight out of Los Angeles on Nov. 9 after she expressed a desire to step away from modern life before leaving Maui. She then stayed in Los Angeles for several days before traveling to Mexico on Nov. 12. "Hannah’s last message to us was alarming — she mentioned feeling scared and that someone might be trying to steal her money and identity,” her aunt Lori Pidgeon wrote on social media. "She hasn’t been heard from since and we are gravely concerned for her safety.”

Nov. 11 — Hannah's phone pinged for the last time at LAX airport around 4 p.m. "She texted her that she was scared and that she couldn’t come back home or something," Sydni, Hannah's sister, previously told Hawaii News Now. "It was just really weird texts … it doesn’t sound like her, like there’s just something off about it.”