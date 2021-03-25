Heath Moore From 'Texas Metal' Is Glad to No Longer Have COVID-19

In March 2021, Heath posted on his Instagram that he no longer has the novel coronavirus. The post is a screenshot of what looks to be an email of his test results, with the results coming back negative. The email goes on to say that a negative test doesn't rule out the virus completely and that he should follow guidelines given by the CDC to ensure he's being as safe as possible.

"Got to hug my wife and daughter again," Heath says in the post's caption. "Besides wondering if the virus would kill you in your sleep. Not being able to touch them was the hardest part. Today is gonna be great."

He doesn't go into what symptoms he had or how it affected his health, but the negative test seems to have put his mind at ease. It may be safe to assume that catching the virus affected his business since he wouldn't have been able to interact with any customers or staff.