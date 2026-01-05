Henry's Mysterious Fate Leaves 'Run Away' Fans with Lingering Questions "One should be, I don't know, stabbed, maybe by a drug-addled homeless nut." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 5 2026, 4:25 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

When it comes to the new Netflix Harlan Coben movie Run Away, secrets are the word of the day. Everyone's got them, and some people have more than their fair share. Main character Simon Greene, played by James Nesbitt, finds his idyllic life crumbling after his daughter disappears, and the chase this leads him on brings his perfect world to a screeching halt.

Throughout the novel and the movie created from it, we uncover more and more people with secrets. Among them, a character named Henry, who appears to be one of the numerous half-siblings sired by The One. Henry was the reason Elena (Ruth Jones) got involved to begin with, yet he's such a giant question mark. Henry's fate has been a matter of some mystery in the Netflix film, so what exactly happened to him? Here's what we know.

Source: Netflix

What happened to Henry in 'Run Away'?

There are a lot of things we don't know by the end of Run Away, even though many of the most pressing questions are answered. But one big question mark hangs over three characters in particular: Aaron (Thomas Flynn), Kevin (Connor Mills), Damien (Ben Keenan), and Henry.

There are some clues to Henry's fate, although it is never mentioned directly. In the film, and the source novel, Dee Dee callously talks about the fate of several of the siblings, explaining, "One was shot in a robbery. One committed suicide. One is just missing, probably a runaway. One should be, I don't know, stabbed, maybe by a drug-addled homeless nut."

We know that she's referring to Damien with the first death, and Kevin with the second. And the final one is how Aaron met his end. So, we can only surmise that the unnamed sibling in this scenario, Henry, is "just missing, probably a runaway." Many believe this means he was killed off-screen, but that's all we know.

Fans debate 'Run Away' on social media, but there are more questions than answers. (SPOILERS)

However, Reddit is full of theories about the movie. In one particular thread discussing loose ends, a few Reddit users turned to discussing some of their favorite (or least favorite) characters. Chief among those top to be hated? Dee Dee, to no one's surprise.

One user didn't hold back, writing, "She was pure evil. She had the audacity to cry hysterically over Ash being killed without a thought of all the people she killed and the devastation to their families. I cheered when she was pushed over the railing to her death."

Another user mused about the biggest loose end that bothered them, writing, "If Ingrid killed Aaron, why did she then take Simon back to the crime scene to ‘look for Paige’?" Another Redditor agreed, adding, "The fact that she actually left the weapon lying there on the bed was idiotic."

One user complained, "I felt the police were also very incompetent. Most of the work was actually done by Simon and Elena and they just sat back, flirting with each other, going unnecessarily after Simon, trying to intimidate the suspects. It was so annoying."