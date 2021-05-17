Medical Examiner Determines Cause of Death for 30-Year-Old DJ i_o (Garrett Lockhart)

On November 24, 2020, it was reported that producer and DJ i_o (whose real name is Garrett Falls Lockhart) had died the previous day. His Twitter account posted a message for fans, sharing, "On Monday, November 23rd, the world lost a beautiful soul, Garrett Falls Lockhart, also known as i_o. This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love. Garrett's truth and soul lives on through the music he shared. Rest in peace, Garrett. We love you."

Exactly one day prior to his death, i_o posted a flashback to a rave in Los Angeles. "1 year ago today / acid rave los angeles," he wrote, sharing a video of one of his sets. He'd also been promoting his new trance cover, "Castles in the Sky."

What happened to i_o?

Shortly after the news of i_o's death, many fans speculate that the 30-year-old DJ took his own life. Someone replied to the announcement about his passing with a screengrab of an Instagram caption i_o posted six days ago which stated, "do u ever question ur life?" The Twitter user wrote, "this is why you should always check in on your friends. read his caption (posted a week ago)."

this is why you should always check in on your friends. read his caption (posted a week ago) pic.twitter.com/nLSqy0xz2Z — bry🐜 (@brolandes) November 24, 2020

On November 19, 2020, Garrett posted a meme with the caption "me and my serotonin first festival back," and replied to himself saying "the joke here is that i have no serotonin." (FYI, serotonin is the main hormone that stabilizes your mood.)

me and my serotonin first festival back pic.twitter.com/vIV4Sqn5wU — i_o (@i_oofficial) November 19, 2020

Garrett had just signed with Armada Music earlier in 2020 and collaborated with Lights and mau5trap on the track "Annihilation." One of his recent songs, "In My Head" explores mental health, specifically depression and anxiety. Garrett opened up to The Nocturnal Times, saying, "'In My Head' reflects on depression and the lengths you go to quell the warped anxiety and polar ups and downs. I wrote this after I'd been up every night until 8 a.m. for what felt like months. It'd been a while since I'd played a show, and I didn't realize what kind of high I had been riding until touring stopped abruptly in March 2020."

He continued, "I really wanted to write something uplifting, but the chords got more and more melancholy and the progression got more and more tense. Finally, I was left with a top-line that repeated over and over, an ironic rapture that was contrary to the heavy-heartedness I was going through."

