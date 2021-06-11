Here's What Jace Norman Has Been up to Since 'Henry Danger' Ended

In 2021, the TV mini-series, Danger Goes Digital, first premiered. In the same universe as Henry Danger and Danger Force, this show is about the members of the Danger Force team being "obsessed" with phones, according to the show's IMDb . But then things get worse when they get stung by bugs that turn them into cartoon characters and get trapped in their phones.

To get back to the real world, the team has to make their way through their phones by beating a video game.

In this show, we get to see our favorite characters come back, and Jace is involved too.