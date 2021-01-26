Mr. Gooch Left 'Henry Danger' Before the End of Season 1 — Why?

The series garnered a solid fan base since its premiere on Nickelodeon in 2014. But it wasn't the gripping narrative or the brilliant characters that caught the viewers' attention the most. A recurring character, Mr. Gooch , mysteriously disappeared from the show before Season 1 wrapped up. So, why did he leave the show?

A sitcom chronicling the adventures of Raymond "Ray" Manchester (aka Captain Man) and his loyal sidekick, Henry Hart (aka Kid Danger)? That's Henry Danger in a nutshell.

Why did Mr. Gooch leave 'Henry Danger'?

As the owner of Junk N' Stuff, Mr. Gooch (Duncan Bravo), plays a key role in Season 1 of Henry Danger. He is responsible for alerting Captain Man each time he sees something even remotely suspicious taking place in Swellview. What's more, he is practically neighbors with Captain Man, whose secret lair, the Man Cave, is found directly below Junk N' Stuff.

Source: Nickelodeon / Netflix

The store — which boasts some of the rarest knick-knacks and strangest finds a shopper will likely ever lay eyes on — is also home to Mr. Gooch's much-treasured plant, Omar. One of the most memorable characters on the show, Mr. Gooch appeared on a total of 12 episodes before vanishing for good, as per IMDb. His sudden departure raised many questions, leaving fans all the more eager to find out what might have happened to him.

Unfortunately for fans, actor Duncan Bravo rarely ever talked about the reasons behind the decision in previous interviews. Duncan made his first-ever appearance on the show in the Season 1 premiere titled "The Danger Begins." As a recurring character, he continued to star in select episodes throughout Season 1. "Captain Jerk" was his last-ever episode.

Jasper Dunlop (Sean Ryan Fox), one of Henry's best friends, took over Junk N' Stuff in Season 3 of Henry Danger, as per Fandom. It's uncertain who was looking after the colorful kiosk in Season 2. The reasons behind Jasper's appointment as the new cashier at Junk N' Stuff aren't clear either.

Source: Twitter

