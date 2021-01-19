Yes, the Toddler in 'Henry Danger' Is Played by a Full-Fledged Adult

For Henry Hart, the titular character on Henry Danger , it's his reality to be a regular teen by day and a sidekick to the world's biggest superhero, Captain Man (Cooper Barnes), after school. While he has the coolest part-time job out of any high schooler ever, he has to keep it to himself for his own protection.

Being a teenager is exhausting as it is, but fighting crime and keeping a superhero secret from your friends takes that to a whole new level.

The first central villain that viewers meet is Toddler , who is an adult with a baby look.

Though Henry/Kid Danger and Captain Man are the good guys, there are a few key villains on the series who want evil to triumph.

The popular kid-centric comedy series ran for five seasons from 2014 to 2020, and it's gained a new fan base since it began streaming on Netflix .

Who plays the Toddler in 'Henry Danger'?

The unique villain is played by actor Ben Giroux — and he's no stranger to appearing in kid-friendly shows. The 36-year-old actor originally hails from Phoenix, Ariz. and he attended the University of Southern California. Before he starred as the diaper-wearing Toddler for six episodes on Henry Danger, Ben's first big TV role was on a 2007 episode of the USA comedy-mystery series Psych.

He had one-episode roles on several top TV programs, including Bones, and House. His initial stint on a kids' show was as Pupaley on the Disney series Pair of Kings in 2010. A year later, Ben played Donny DiPeetro on three episodes of Bucket and Skinner's Epic Adventures. The show was a Nickelodeon comedy series, which also starred Dillon Lane and Taylor Gray.

He went on to play Ben in all 12 episodes of the web series Ben and Burman. In 2012, Ben played Alien on two episodes of Fred: The Show which was based off the YouTube character of the same name. As for Ben's other notable work, he played Little Zach on six episodes of The CW drama Hart of Dixie. The role lasted from 2014 to 2015.

He began playing the Toddler on Henry Danger in 2014. The villain made his on-screen debut in the pilot episode. In 2018, he voiced Toddler, Drill Finger, and Gilligan on The Adventures of Kid Danger, which is an animated continuation of the Henry Danger/Kid Danger character. The series ran for one 12-episode season. From 2017 to 2018, he voiced Mickey Morris Munroe on the Nickelodeon short animated series Bunsen Is a Beast.

The actor continued the role of The Toddler on Danger Force, which debuted in 2020. Most recently, Ben played Coach Fener alongside Paul Wright aka Big Show on The Big Show Show. Netflix canceled the series after one season in 2020. When he's not attempting to thwart Henry Danger's plans, Ben also has a TikTok account with more than 3.4 million followers. In addition to sharing behind-the-scenes looks at the show, Ben also details his voiceover work and audition reels.