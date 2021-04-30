Why Is Jake Owen's Daughter in the Hospital? Here's What We Know

Why Is Jake Owen's Daughter in the Hospital? Here's What We KnowBy Jamie Lerner
Apr. 30 2021, Published 7:31 p.m. ET
Country singer Jake Owen is truly the family man we love, but there’s been some trouble in paradise. His love life with fiancée Erica Hartlein is still going strong, but their daughter, Paris, just spent her second birthday in the hospital. Country fans are speculating about what could have happened to her.
Jake is the father of two beautiful girls. His oldest daughter, Olive Pearl, was born to ex-wife Lacey Buchanan in 2012. Now, she’s a big sister to 2-year-old Paris. However, no one wants to spend their birthday in the hospital, and Jake Owen’s candidness about Paris’s stay in the hospital only leads to more questions. What happened to her, and why is she there?
Jake Owen’s daughter, Paris, is in the hospital.
On April 29, Jake Owen shared a picture of his adorable daughter, Paris, on a hospital bed at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Tenn. In the photo, she’s surrounded by “Happy Birthday” balloons, toys, and a bag of Goldfish.
Jake captioned the photo, “Our little sweet Paris is 2 years old today. Never imagined spending her bday in the hospital. Thanks to everyone at [Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital] for being so helpful and caring for her. She seems to be doing a lot better and Erica and I are very thankful and overwhelmed by the kindness and support that so many of y’all out there have shown to us. Hoping to go home soon and blow some candles out! Love y’all.”
So it does seem like little Paris will be okay if they’re going home soon, but what exactly happened to the smiling 2-year-old?
Jake has not shared what happened to Paris.
Although Jake publicly shared the photo of his daughter to celebrate her birthday as well as garner some well wishes for her healing, he did not divulge what landed her in the hospital in the first place.
From the photo, it looks like Paris has some bruising on her right cheek and above her lip, so it’s very possible she just had a little accident, as 2-year-olds tend to have.
Plus, since Jake shared that he “never imagined spending her bday in the hospital,” it’s unlikely whatever landed Paris in the hospital in the first place is any sort of chronic issue, although it is possible.
Jake often shares photos with his daughters.
Jake clearly loves his daughters a lot, making him the ultimate all-American family man and country crooner. The “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” singer frequently posts about his experience with fatherhood.
In one recent post with daughter Paris, Jake shared, “One of my favorite things is watching children experience things for the first time. Paris pulled me over there because she just had to touch [the waterfall]...”
He’s also posted several videos with his daughters singing, dancing, and playing outside, reminding us all of the joys of childhood and parenting, seeing the world through new eyes. Plus, Jake’s older daughter, who now just goes by Pearl, seems to love the camera. Could she be following in her father’s footsteps?
We’re hoping for Paris’s speedy recovery and a happy second birthday despite the circumstances!