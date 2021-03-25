Country Rap Artist Tommy Chayne Passed Away at 32

Another life has been lost too soon. Unfortunately, up-and-coming music artist, Thomas Alan Herring, better known by his stage name Tommy Chayne, passed away on March 22, 2021, at only 32 years old.

Tommy had just released the music video for his single, "Captain America," days before his death and, as of now, the song is still the latest post on his label's Instagram page. It's reported that funeral services for him will be held on March 26 in his hometown of Citronelle, Ala.