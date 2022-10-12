Is 'Days of Our Lives' Star James Lastovic OK? He Was Reported Missing

Thankfully, James is alive and doing OK! Referring back to the same report from E! News, James and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, who accompanied James on the Hawaii trip, were finally found safe and sound.

The pair had gone for a hike at Kokee State Park, and Lucienne grew extremely concerned when they failed to make their flight or return their rental car. She noted on her Facebook page that they were both "conscientious kids," and it was out of character for them to just disappear.

You can practically hear the relief in poor Lucienne's soul with her update.