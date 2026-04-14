What Happened to Jamie in 'Malcolm in the Middle' and Is He in the Revival Show? Jamie was approximately 3 years old when the original 'Malcolm in the Middle' series ended in 2006. By Lea Vatenmakher Updated April 14 2026, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: Fox

Millennial nostalgia is certainly having a moment right now, as 2026 is filled with the return of the entertainment we grew up on. Hannah Montana had a reunion, Scrubs is on our screens again, Hilary Duff has released new music, and now, Malcom in the Middle is bringing our favorite dysfunctional family back!

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Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair is a reboot of the original series, which sees the show's cast members reprise their roles. Fans get to see their favorite characters all grown up and get an update on where their lives are now. However, one person was seemingly missing from the trailer. Now, fans are wondering what happened to Jamie and if we'll see him in the reboot.

Source: MEGA

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What happened to Jamie in 'Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair'?

Jamie was approximately three years old when the original Malcolm in the Middle series ended in 2006. At that time, he was played by twin brothers James and Lukas Rodriguez, although other sets of twins portrayed the character when he was younger. While twins are often used to play babies in TV shows and movies, producers wanted a single actor to play the role of adult Jamie, so he was recast for the 2026 revival.

Anthony Timpano now plays Jamie, who is in his early twenties in Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair. Much to fans' shock, Anthony is in the trailer as Jamie, but most people didn't realize who the character on the screen was. Given that the character has changed so much and is literally played by a different actor, it makes sense that fans didn't recognize him. However, Jamie appears in the top right corner of the family Zoom call in the trailer and is featured in the show's episodes.

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Source: YouTube / Hulu

The show reveals that the character has somewhat followed in his brother Francis's military school footsteps, as Jamie is now a member of the U.S. Coast Guard. Since Jamie wasn't in the original Malcolm in the Middle series from the beginning, and isn't being portrayed by one of the show's original actors, it makes sense that producers have kept him somewhat on the outskirts. After all, fans are there for the nostalgia of seeing the beloved core characters grow up with them.

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Source: MEGA

Fans didn't realize that Jamie is in the trailer.

Fans were so confused by Jamie's presumed absence from the reboot that there are even entire social media posts dedicated to figuring out what happened to the character. Some even believed the reboot dropped the entire idea of Jamie altogether!