What Happened to Jay Towers? Fans React After His Hospital Post

"Yes, I'm OK. The Vegas trip, however, did not go quite as planned. I'll give the update Monday morning."

Radio and podcast host Jay Towers is the longtime morning voice of 100.3 WNIC, where he chats life, music, pop culture, and all things Detroit with cohosts Allyson Martinek and Chelsea Kivell. His easygoing style and daily banter have built a loyal audience across the show and podcast, making him a familiar presence for listeners who start their day with the trio.

But on Sept. 18, 2025, fans scrolling through social media found something far different than his expected iHeartRadio festival update. The question quickly became: What happened to Jay Towers that left him sharing a photo from a hospital bed instead of all of his Las Vegas fun? Here's what we know.

What happened to Jay Towers?

In a Facebook post on Sept. 21, 2025, Jay appeared in a hospital bed, giving a thumbs-up to the camera as a smiling nurse did the same. It appears that his right brow was injured and stitched up. His caption was simple but mysterious: “Yes, I’m OK. The Vegas trip, however, did not go quite as planned. I’ll give the update Monday morning.” Without more details from Jay, speculation stayed light, with most commenters focusing instead on encouragement.

Messages included, “Well, that's not good!!! You have our prayers, brother,” and, “You have to duck and weave, Jay.” Others reminded him to take care of himself first, joking that his listeners would forgive him for keeping them in suspense until his Monday show. Jay responded to a few of the first comments. One person said, "Hopefully there’s a good Hangover type story lol glad you're OK!" and Jay replied, "I wish it was that exciting lol."

Jay Towers explained what happened in his own words on his podcast.

On Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, Jay was on his show as planned. On Jay Towers in the Morning, he addressed exactly what happened in Vegas. He went to Vegas for the iHeartRadio Music Festival events, caught Janet Jackson’s show, then ran on almost no sleep and very little food or water. Later that night at his hotel, he woke up feeling off. His heart was racing, he felt light-headed, and he became drenched in sweat.

Jay tried to call the front desk, but the room phone didn’t connect. He remembers crawling on the floor and noticing blood on his hand after blacking out. He says he likely hit his head during the fall and then fainted again near the door while trying to unlatch it for help. Hotel security arrived first, followed by paramedics. Jay says they checked his vitals and told him his blood pressure’s top number was around 60. They started an IV and kept pressure on his wound.

At the hospital, Jay received stitches for a deep gash on his forehead and two IV bags for dehydration. His friend Jim was with him, and he asked the staff, "What's that white stuff?" and the staff replied, "That's his skull." The nurse told him to rehydrate and eat. “You need to eat food,” he recalled her telling him. He also said doctors suggested a cardiology follow-up to rule out any medical problems, and said he hadn't been drinking, and that dehydration and exhaustion were probably to blame.

Back in the room, the hotel staff pointed out a damaged closet door with blood on it. Jay believes he may have fainted more than once, which could explain all the blood in the room. He said the sight was frightening and “really scary” to go through alone. On air, Jay thanked the hotel staff, paramedics, nurses, and friends who helped him, especially the friend who rushed to the hospital and stayed in touch through the night.