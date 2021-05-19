So, What Happened to Jeannette's Mom in 'Cruel Summer'?

We didn't expect this many twists and turns from Freeform's mystery drama, Cruel Summer . But here we are, revisiting every Cruel Summer Reddit thread and googling every theory that's popped into our heads. Like, what's up with those mirrors in Martin's basement? Or Kate's dining room decor change? And should we be suspicious of Mallory? Is Annabelle's Kate's alter-ego ?

Something else that's been bothering viewers is what happened to Jeanette's mom, Cindy. She isn't around anymore, and it's making us wonder what happened.

What happened to Jeannette's mom in 'Cruel Summer'?

The 1995 footage in Cruel Summer shows that Cindy, Jeanette's mom, isn't living with the family anymore. Something likely happened between Cindy and Jeanette's dad, Greg, and it's definitely over Jeanette's involvement (in whatever capacity that may be) with Kate's abduction, but we don't know the details just yet. We know that Cindy is suspicious about what Jeanette did or didn't do, but does that lead to the fracture within the Turner family?

Sarah Drew, who plays Cindy, talked to TVLine and shared a few details that are pretty insightful.

In terms of what happens between Jeanette, Cindy, and Greg, Sarah says: "You are definitely going to continue to see some twists and turns in the Turner family for sure. There is a general sense in the relational dynamic that [Greg] and Jeanette have always been two peas in a pod and as close as Cindy is with Jeanette there are some things that she does not tell Mom because Mom would fly off the handle and Dad is much more easygoing about it. So when rumors start to fly and things start to be said and people start talking, it does begin to cause some drama in the family dynamic."

Does Cindy feel like she's at least partially guilty for what happened? She was the popular girl back when she was in high school, and maybe some of that pressure to be perfect rubbed off in Jeanette in really awful ways.

Sarah shares: "Cindy’s really an interesting character, but I think a lot of her identity is built on the way that she presents herself and her family unit. If she has a successful family, is a successful mother, the mother of successful children, then she will feel like she is OK and her identity is intact. But when things start to crumble, in terms of not only is her daughter not successful in this moment but she’s now being verbally attacked and the whole family is getting attacked, you’re going to see some spicy stuff. It definitely impacts Cindy in a pretty big way."

One viewer tweeted, "It's Cindy's fault. She has made her feel like she has to be popular."

It's Cindy's fault. She has made her feel like she has to be popular #CruelSummer — Meg 💛💛 (Life's A Show) (@Lifesashow13) May 12, 2021

It sounds like we'll eventually find out where Cindy is, but obviously the suspense is killing us. “The only thing I can tell you is that you will eventually find out where she is in 1995, but I can’t actually say anything beyond that,” Sarah told Us Weekly.