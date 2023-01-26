Influencer Jenny 69 Was Hospitalized After a 'Near-Death Experience'

Fans are clamoring for more information about social media star Jenny 69 following the news that she had been hospitalized after a "near-death experience."

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny announced the news on her own social media feed. Following the announcement, many people want to learn as much as they can about Jenny's current condition and how she wound up in the hospital in the first place. Here's what we know.

What happened to Jenny 69?

The news that Jenny 69, whose real name is Jennifer Ruiz, was hospitalized first broke when she posted about her ordeal in her Instagram Stories. The post came on Jan. 25, 2023, and explained that Jenny had been in the hospital for the past three days. She didn't offer any details, but said that the experience had left her "genuinely traumatized." Whatever happened to her, it must have been pretty terrible.

Article continues below advertisement

“I honestly can’t wrap my head around what happened to me and I don’t feel well even talking about what happened,” she said in her Story. “I’m so thankful to be alive, you don’t even understand. I literally saw death and it was so scary. I’m genuinely traumatized.” Jenny said in her Story that she decided to share the details so fans could keep her in their prayers and send positive thoughts her way.

Article continues below advertisement

“Thank you God I’m on the road to recovery,” she wrote at the conclusion of her post. “It’s going to be a long one. I just wanted you guys to send me positive messages so I could get my mind off things.” Fans certainly answered the call and sent Jenny countless messages in which they offered her their prayers or their condolences for what had happened to her.

Jenny has built a strong fan base and they support her.

After she shared the news of her hospitalization, Jenny's fans stepped up and offered her an overwhelming volume of support. Jenny has built that fanbase over years by sharing beauty and fashion content across her channels, and now has more than 2 million followers on Instagram and more than 1 million on YouTube. She currently lives in California.

Article continues below advertisement

While Jenny hasn't revealed the details of what happened to her yet, it's likely that she'll do so when she's in a better place and feels more able. It isn't clear how long she'll be in the hospital or how long her road to recovery might be even after she gets out. That recovery has to take precedence over sharing her story, even if Jenny has plenty of fans that might be eager to hear it.